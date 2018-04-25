Millennium BlockChain Closes $5 Million Strategic Investment in BurstIQ

BurstIQ offers a proprietary, HIPAA-compliant enterprise-level blockchain data platform that is purpose-built to enable an entirely new healthcare marketplace for securely managing, sharing, monetizing and productizing health data. The company's enterprise customers utilize the platform to access new data sources, develop data-driven products and services, and establish marketplaces for insurance products, precision medicine services, personalized health and wellness products, healthcare services and more. BurstIQ's customers include major healthcare institutions, OEM data partners, unions, life science and pharmaceutical companies, insurance partners, government agencies and sovereign nations.

"After just two short months, we have completed our first investment with an established and growing blockchain company," commented Brandon Romanek, CEO of Millennium BlockChain. "BurstIQ is well-positioned for rapid growth. Their platform is a truly best-in-class combination of blockchain, big data and machine intelligence. BurstIQ is the first blockchain company to deploy blockchain at an operational, enterprise level, and the company has a strong customer pipeline. As our relationship with BurstIQ develops, we will consider follow-on investments, and we expect to expand our portfolio by completing similarly structured investments in other leading blockchain companies in the coming months."

"Millennium Blockchain understands and shares our vision for the practical application of blockchain technology in the rapidly changing healthcare industry," stated Frank Ricotta, CEO of BurstIQ. "We are accelerating our development and commercial growth to meet the growing demand for more personalized approaches to healthcare. This partnership with Millennium should provide us with not only growth capital, but access to complementary blockchain providers through the investments Millennium adds to its portfolio."

As part of the deal, Millennium Blockchain is to receive a significant number BurstIQ tokens (symbol: BIQ) as well as traditional equity, and BurstIQ has received five million shares in Millennium BlockChain. "This partnership demonstrates both companies' commitment to shared success and demonstrates the long-term confidence in our model shared by both Millennium management and the principals of BurstIQ," added Mr. Romanek.

About BurstIQ ™

BurstIQ ™ is a leading healthcare blockchain data company. The company offers a HIPAA-compliant enterprise-level health data platform that seamlessly leverages blockchain technology, big data capabilities and machine intelligence enabling healthcare organizations to securely manage and control their data. The platform allows the creation of a next generation data marketplace for monetization of both individual and business data, personalized products and services, value-added B2B services, and more. The BurstIQ platform and data marketplace work together to improve the security and individual control of health data, increase health access and equity, reduce healthcare costs, and enable new insights and care models. Currently BurstIQ services major healthcare institutions, OEM data partners, unions, government agencies and sovereign nations.

About Millennium BlockChain

Millennium BlockChain Inc. (OTC: MBLC) is a holding company primarily focused on blockchain technologies and crypto-assets in financial markets, healthcare, crypto-mining and high technology sectors. For more information, visit www.mblockchain.io.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. In this context, forward-looking statements may address the Company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipates," "beliefs," "estimates," "expects," "intends," " plans," "seeks," "will," and other terms with similar meaning. These forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Although the Company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements based are reasonable, it can provide no assurances that these assumptions will prove to be correct. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by such cautionary statements, risk, and uncertainties, and by reference to the underlying assumptions.

