Millennium Capital & Recovery Corporation Appoints Industry Veteran Jason Collins as President to Accelerate National Growth Strategy

AKRON, Ohio, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennium Capital & Recovery Corporation, a TRAKAmerica Company, a leading provider of collateral recovery management and remarketing solutions serving banks, credit unions, fintechs, auto captives, and other consumer finance companies nationwide, today announced the appointment of seasoned financial services executive Jason Collins as President, effective May 11th. Collins will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Vincent Iacono and will lead the company's next phase of operational growth, innovation, and national expansion.

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Collins joins Millennium with more than two decades of executive leadership experience across the financial services, debt recovery, compliance, and operational strategy sectors. Widely recognized for scaling high-performing organizations and delivering transformative business results, he most recently co-founded Spring Oaks Capital and served as Chief Operating Officer, helping build the company from a startup into a nationally recognized operation generating more than $100 million in annual revenue.

The appointment comes at a pivotal time for Millennium as the company continues to strengthen its market position, expand skip capabilities, and invest in scalable infrastructure designed to meet evolving client and regulatory demands across the recovery and financial services landscape.

"Jason is an accomplished operator and an exceptional leader with deep expertise across recovery operations, compliance, analytics, and organizational development," said Iacono, Chief Executive Officer of the TRAKAmerica group of companies. "His experience building and leading large-scale organizations, combined with his disciplined, data-driven approach to performance and governance, makes him uniquely qualified to help guide Millennium into its next era of growth. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team."

Prior to Spring Oaks Capital, Collins spent more than 20 years with Bank of America and its predecessor MBNA, where he held multiple senior executive roles, including Senior Vice President of Legal Recovery. During his tenure, he led enterprise recovery and vendor operations across nationwide and offshore networks overseeing as many as 1,600 employees and external partners.

Among his most notable achievements, Collins materially increased legal recoveries over a four-year period while implementing operational enhancements, strategic vendor segmentation, and rigorous performance management systems. He also played a critical role in strengthening compliance, governance, and risk management programs within highly regulated operating environments.

Throughout his career, Collins has overseen enterprise functions spanning collections, legal recovery, analytics, vendor management, portfolio strategy, and compliance operations. He is widely respected for building high-performing teams, driving operational efficiency through technology and analytics, and creating scalable business models that deliver sustained financial performance.

"Millennium has built a strong reputation for operational excellence and client service," said Jason Collins. "I'm excited to join the organization at such an important stage of its evolution and look forward to working alongside Vinnie and the leadership team to continue driving growth, innovation, and best-in-class results for our clients and partners."

As part of the leadership transition, Millennium will implement select organizational alignment initiatives designed to support long-term strategic objectives and continued operational excellence.

The addition of Collins further reinforces Millennium's commitment to investing in executive leadership and strengthening its national presence within the collateral recovery and financial services industries.

For more information, press only:

Roxanne Bartley

239-571-8490

[email protected]

SOURCE TRAKAmerica