Millennium Corporation Opens Nations' First Threat Informatics Center, an Innovation Hub Converging Cyber Operations and Training

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Millennium Corporation unveils its new Threat Informatics Center (MTIC™), a 10,000 square foot innovation hub located in Huntsville, AL that combines the capabilities of a cyber operations center, with the resources of a dedicated training center. This first-of-its-kind facility is focused on converging seasoned cyber operations personnel and SecDevOps engineers.

The MTIC™ brings together multiple pillars of cybersecurity under one roof and showcases Millennium's advancements in cyber operations, technical security training, and software engineering. The MTIC™ features over 2,000 square feet of cyber operations training and event space; a dedicated, fully equipped Cyber Threat Operations Center (CTOC); research and development labs; and multiple conference areas. Each of these elements come together to promote the new concept of Threat Informatics™ - an analytical field that studies and applies the effective use of threat intelligence and defensive data to generate predictive attack sequences and improved mission risk decisions.

"The investment in the MTIC is a testament to our continued commitment to our local customers and partners and provides a multi-purpose space for our clients and employees to spur innovation, drive mission value, and prepare the next generation of the cyber workforce," said Ben Clark, Millennium's Chief Technology Officer.

From the open concept workspaces, to the 1,000+ square foot terrace overlooking the water at Bridge Street Town Centre, the entire space is designed to foster collaboration and drive innovation. The R&D labs include 3D printers, GPU clusters, laser printers, cyber range environments, and a full suite of wireless RF capability; all intended to inspire the Millennium workforce to think outside the box and challenge what is technically possible.

As home to Millennium's own Red Team Training Program, the cyber operations training facility is capable of hosting three separate, concurrent training sessions and has single-room capacity for over fifty people. "The MTIC represents a paradigm shift in cybersecurity training and operations, bringing students and experienced professionals together to close the training gap and address America's greatest cybersecurity threat, the lack of a qualified workforce," said Clark.

The cornerstone of the MTIC™ is the CTOC, a fully equipped operations center allowing up to two dozen cyber operators to perform real-world mission operations on multiple networks simultaneously, supporting operations around the globe. The CTOC provides mission leadership with the necessary information about ongoing cyber operations in real-time, using the large displays visible throughout the space.

About Millennium Corporation

For nearly two decades, Millennium Corporation has been operating on the leading edge of cybersecurity. Our elite team of more than 300 experts has an unparalleled record of performance supporting Red Team Operations, Defensive Cyber Operations, Software Engineering, and Technical Engineering. With the largest contingent of contracted Red Team operators in the DoD, we provide an unmatched level of threat intelligence and battle-tested experience for customers in both the DoD and federal civilian markets.

Millennium is headquartered at 1400 Crystal Drive #400 Arlington VA 22202

Media Contact:

Christina Mansfield, Chief Administrative Officer

703.887.4811

[email protected]

SOURCE Millennium Corporation

Related Links

http://www.millgroupinc.com

