Millennium Corporation Partners With Bowie State University For The Advancement Of The Next Generation Of Cyber Warriors

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennium Corporation was given the opportunity to work with The Maryland Center and partner with Bowie State University ("BSU") to foster the growth of their cybersecurity-focused students. Through this partnership, BSU students will be able to work directly with Millennium's engineering department, cyber operations team, Red Team, and Millennium's affiliate company Kfivefour. These students will be able to participate directly on various government contracts, commercial offerings, and receive mentorship from Millennium's and Kfivefour's highly skilled engineering and cyber operations team.

"With this partnership between our organizations, students will get exposed to real-world research, advanced problem solving, and specialized engineering projects dealing with cybersecurity. BSU can identify gaps in course offerings and learn to shape and hone its curriculum to match the current and future requirements needed for today's fast-paced and ever-evolving cyber threat landscape. This partnership will, in course, benefit the Department of Defense, government contractors, and other federal agencies," said Kevin Jennings, Chief Executive Officer, Millennium Corporation.

On Sept. 12, 2019, Millennium's leadership team, including Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Jennings and Chief Operating Officer, Cedric Henry, were invited to BSU to celebrate the opening of the Millennium Cyber Lab and offices at BSU and meet with the students who will be participating in the program.

"Through this new partnership with the Maryland Center at Bowie State University, the Millennium Corporation has taken an important step to invest in the development of the talent they need in the pipeline," said Bowie State University President Aminta H. Breaux. "We are fortunate to have the Millennium Corporation as a true partner in our higher educational mission through this opportunity to enrich the academic, professional, and personal development of our students and cybersecurity program."

"The Maryland Center at Bowie State University is very excited to partner with Millennium Corporation in its efforts to prepare the next generation of cyber warriors by enhancing their research and development capabilities," said Terry Lawlah, executive director of The Maryland Center at Bowie State University.

About Millennium Corporation

Millennium Corporation is a "Results Driven, People Focused" Service Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business providing Cyber Security Solutions, System Engineering Services, IT Consulting, and Program and Project Management Services to government agencies and commercial clients. For more information, visit www.millgroupinc.com.

About Bowie State University

Bowie State University (BSU) is an important higher education access portal for qualified persons from diverse academic and socioeconomic backgrounds, seeking a high-quality and affordable public comprehensive university. The university places special emphasis on the science, technology, cybersecurity, teacher education, business, and nursing disciplines within the context of a liberal arts education. For more information about BSU, visit bowiestate.edu.

About The Maryland Center at Bowie State University

The Maryland Center at Bowie State University is an educational nonprofit dedicated to overcoming economic status and social settings. As an affiliated foundation of the University System of Maryland, the Center actively engages in and supports activities to further enhance the academic and service mission of Bowie State University. The partnership between The Maryland Center and Bowie State works to increase the university's research capacity. Visit us at www.themarylandcenter.org.

