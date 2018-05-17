Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc. Receives United States Patent for LANAP® Protocol

"At Millennium Dental, our guiding vision is 'it's all about the patient.' This patent protects patients by clearly illustrating that the LANAP® protocol is a specific surgical procedure requiring in-depth training. Clinicians performing the LANAP® protocol must complete the proper training to maximize patient safety and clinical results before they are extended a license to perform the protocol," states Robert H. Gregg II, DDS, inventor of the LANAP® protocol and Founder and President of Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc. "Patients should request to see the LANAP® license of any clinician claiming to perform the LANAP® protocol before accepting any treatment, and ensure the doctor uses the PerioLase MVP-7 dental laser. No other laser meets the specifications required for the LANAP® protocol."

In March 2016, the LANAP® protocol was awarded the world's first FDA clearance for True Periodontal Regeneration—regenerating alveolar bone, periodontal ligaments and cementum on a previously diseased root surface. This groundbreaking clearance remains the only FDA clearance for full mouth True Periodontal Regeneration that is evidence-based and scientifically validated with human histology. The PerioLase MVP-7 is the only FDA cleared device for True Regeneration with the LANAP® protocol.

While part of the standard of care, the LANAP® protocol is unique within the field of periodontal treatment, and has increasingly become the preferred option due to predictable successful results and positive patient experience.

ABOUT MILLENNIUM DENTAL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Headquartered in Cerritos, Calif., Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc., is the developer of the LANAP® protocol for the treatment of gum disease and the manufacturer of the PerioLase® MVP-7™ digital dental laser. By providing a simple and comfortable experience with unique bone-building clinical results, MDT's FDA-cleared LANAP® protocol removes the fear from gum disease treatment, offering a vastly less painful and less invasive regenerative treatment alternative to conventional surgery. Its PerioLase MVP-7 is a 6-watt free-running variable-pulsed Nd:YAG dental laser featuring 7 pulse durations giving it the power and versatility to perform a wide range of soft- and hard-tissue laser procedures. The PerioLase MVP-7 is also developed for the LAPIP™ protocol, for the treatment of ailing dental implants. The company's founding clinician, Robert H. Gregg, II, continues to operate the company with the vision: To create better clinical outcomes in periodontal disease patients—and to remain true to the guiding principle—"It's all about the patient."

