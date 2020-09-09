Millennium Health and the Ohio Department of Public Safety Collaborate to Help Save Lives Amid COVID-19 and the Substance Use Crisis

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennium Health, a leader in delivering clinical drug testing services to health care providers has entered into an agreement with the Ohio Department of Public Safety (ODPS) to provide real-time data to ODPS as an aid in rapidly directing public health responses to the constantly evolving substance use epidemic.

"Our ongoing analyses of our database of urine drug test results has consistently shown that Ohio ranks as a top state for positivity for non-prescribed fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine," said Andrew A. Lukowiak, Ph.D., CEO, Millennium Health. "The donation of real-time data from Millennium Health's Emerging Threat Intelligence Program will enable ODPS to alert local health officials and empower them with current information on drug trends in their area so they may initiate an informed response."

According to a recent CDC report, drug overdose deaths increased 6.9% in Ohio last year. Millennium Health's data donation may enable a more targeted and immediate public health response that can help save lives of Ohioans. This agreement follows Millennium Health's ongoing collaboration with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, which provides real-time data for national and regional drug use trends.

"The Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center (ONIC), which operates as part of the Ohio Department of Public Safety, is pleased to partner with Millennium Health to improve local coordination of health resources to better prevent overdoses, coordinate care, and engage in preventative healthcare," said Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Tom Stickrath. "Access to this important data will help ONIC analysts identify dangerous drug trends faster, and it will also support our health, mental health, and correction partners in their efforts to precisely direct resources where they're needed."

About Millennium Health

Millennium Health is an accredited specialty laboratory with over a decade of experience delivering timely, accurate, clinically-actionable information through our nationwide medication monitoring and drug testing services. Drug testing is used by substance use disorder and pain management providers as well as many other specialties to obtain objective information about patients' recent use of prescription medications and/or illicit drugs and helps monitor the effectiveness of treatment plans. Our evidence-based, guideline-driven genetic testing services, including pharmacogenetic testing, help clinicians make more informed medication choices for their patients. Visit millenniumhealth.com for more information.

SOURCE Millennium Health, LLC

Related Links

https://www.millenniumhealth.com

