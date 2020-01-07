Millennium Health Collaboration with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Supports Nationwide Initiative to Save Lives Amid the Substance Abuse Crisis

"Millennium Health is honored to collaborate with HHS in combating the Nation's substance abuse epidemic. In collaboration with external subject matter experts, we have been focused on determining how the data we obtain from our laboratory services can be used to provide meaningful, actionable insights into emerging drug use trends on a real-time basis," said Andrew A. Lukowiak, Ph.D., CEO, Millennium Health. "Our complementary, peer-reviewed studies published in May of 2019 and January of 2020 have helped to validate our approach and provided us the basis to formalize our Emerging Threat Intelligence Program™."

The donation of real-time data from Millennium Health's Emerging Threat Intelligence Program will provide HHS the opportunity to more quickly alert local health officials about drug trends in their communities.

"The Trump Administration recognizes the power of real-time data in the multi-pronged efforts to curb the drug overdose epidemic. With frequent reporting of drug testing data, HHS can work with city, county and state public health officials to provide resources that will help reduce crisis points and save lives," said Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett P. Giroir, M.D. "The donation of this data is a critical tool for reducing the occurrence of the substance use epidemic and reaching the people who need help most."

About Millennium Health

Millennium Health is an accredited specialty laboratory with over a decade of experience delivering timely, accurate, clinically-actionable information through our nationwide medication monitoring and drug testing services. Drug testing is used by substance use disorder and pain management providers as well as many other specialties to obtain objective information about patients' recent use of prescription medications and/or illicit drugs and helps monitor the effectiveness of treatment plans. Our evidence-based, guideline-driven genetic testing services, including pharmacogenetic testing, help clinicians make more informed medication choices for their patients. Visit millenniumhealth.com for more information.

