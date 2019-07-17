Millennium Health Fentanyl Test Offering Expanded to Address Latest DEA Emerging Threat Report

SAN DIEGO, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennium Health, a leader in identifying and responding to illicit and prescription drug use trends, has expanded its urine drug test offering to include fentanyl analogues. Up to 10,000-fold more potent than morphine,¹ and often spiked into, or used concomitantly with heroin, cocaine or methamphetamine, these analogues pose a serious risk for overdose.

"Drug overdose deaths continue to increase with illicit fentanyl driving the surge," according to Bob Twillman, Ph.D., FACLP, "Clinicians and patients both should be aware of the potential of fentanyl or fentanyl analogue exposure and take the necessary steps to maximize patient safety."

The updated test menu for Millennium UDT℠, including 13 carefully chosen analogues, offers coverage of the most frequently identified fentanyl analogues reported in the recent DEA emerging drug threats report. Clear and comprehensive results through Millennium Health's RADAR® Report are provided within one business day of receiving samples, with direct access to toxicologists for assistance with results interpretation.

"This work by our research and clinical teams to deliver expanded fentanyl analogues testing is a testament to the Millennium Health team's strong dedication to providing clinically relevant testing options which help clinicians make more informed treatment decisions," said Angela G. Huskey, Pharm.D., CPE, Chief Clinical Officer of Millennium Health. "According to most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are nearly 130 opioid-related drug overdose deaths in the United States every day, often caused by illicit fentanyl and its analogues. Accurate testing for these dangerous analogues could potentially decrease the risk of these overdose deaths."

Millennium Health is an accredited specialty laboratory with over a decade of experience delivering timely, accurate, clinically-actionable information through our nationwide medication monitoring and drug testing services. Drug testing is used by substance use disorder and pain management providers as well as many other specialties, to obtain objective information about patients' recent use of prescription medications and/or illicit drugs and helps monitor the effectiveness of treatment plans. Our evidence-based, guideline-driven genetic testing services, including pharmacogenetic testing, help clinicians make more informed medication choices for their patients. Processing hundreds of thousands of patient specimens each year allows us to provide meaningful insights into emerging drug use trends, including our Millennium Health Signals Report™² and JAMA Network Open³ published study. Visit millenniumhealth.com for more information.

