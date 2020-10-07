Millennium Health Identifies National Fentanyl Analog Positivity Which May Increase Risk of Overdose Death

The study was conducted to provide timely information regarding fentanyl analog positivity and geographic distribution that can be critical in reducing harm and saving lives. The analysis included 300,000 urine specimens collected between July 15, 2019 and March 12, 2020 from health care practices in all 50 states. The results included:

In the population of patients testing positive for fentanyl without a fentanyl prescription, the fentanyl analog positivity rate was 40.55% with 12.78% of those having more than one fentanyl analog present

The combination of fentanyl with fentanyl analogs may increase the risk of overdose



Fentanyl analog positivity varied by geographic location

In the fentanyl-prescribed population, the fentanyl analog positivity rate was 8.93%; however, the majority of the analogs detected were likely consistent with the prescribed fentanyl

"This is the first study of its kind that analyzes rates of fentanyl analog positivity in urine drug testing across two distinct fentanyl-positive populations. Having awareness and understanding of fentanyl analog positivity in these populations gives clinicians an opportunity to make more informed clinical decisions, which may ultimately lead to better patient care," said Eric Dawson, Pharm.D., Vice President, Clinical Affairs, Millennium Health.

The Drug and Alcohol Dependence study can be accessed HERE.

About Millennium Health

Millennium Health is an accredited specialty laboratory with over a decade of experience delivering timely, accurate, clinically-actionable information through our nationwide medication monitoring and drug testing services. Clinical drug testing is used in various healthcare settings to obtain objective information about patients' recent use of prescription medications and illicit drugs. Processing hundreds of thousands of specimens each year allows us to provide real-time analytics regarding emerging drug use trends, such as our studies published in JAMA Network Open and our most recent Millennium Health Signals Report™. We also offer evidence-based, guideline-driven pharmacogenetic testing helping clinicians make more informed medication choices.

SOURCE Millennium Health, LLC

