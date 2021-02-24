Millennium Health Signals Report™ Analyzes Drug Use Trends Amid the Pandemic

Addiction specialist Michael Parr, MD, FASAM stated, "The year 2020 marked a humanitarian crisis in the United States in more ways than one. We're already seeing an emergence of patients needing treatment for substance use disorders due to the stressors of the pandemic, and we may see more as the pandemic continues. Ongoing information about which drugs are being used in a real-time fashion helps clinicians monitor and treat patients, as well as direct efforts by those in the public health sphere, including education, prevention, and harm reduction."

Millennium Health Chief Clinical Officer Angela G. Huskey, PharmD, CPE, said, "This innovative report is another example of our ongoing commitment to report on drug use trends during the pandemic and continue our collaborative efforts with clinicians, policy makers, and public health agencies to positively impact the lives of patients, their families, and communities."

A copy of the full report can be accessed at millenniumhealth.com.

