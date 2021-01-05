Millennium Health Study Reveals Nationwide Increase in Urine Drug Test Positivity for Methamphetamine

"There are many reasons why this data is so alarming, including the fact that there is no antidote for methamphetamine overdose and no FDA-approved medications indicated for the treatment of methamphetamine use disorder," said lead author and Director, Scientific Communications, Leah LaRue, PharmD, PMP. "Methamphetamine use can have severe consequences, some of which may last for years. Additionally, the combination of methamphetamine with other substances increases the risk of poor health outcomes, including overdose."

This study highlights the rising positivity rates of methamphetamine across the country and the need to carefully evaluate patients for polysubstance use to tailor and adjust treatment plans. The increasing combination of methamphetamine and opioids may require public health education and overdose prevention efforts that may not have previously reached the non-opioid user. Identifying trends in definitive methamphetamine UDT results may help ascertain areas of the country most affected by the methamphetamine use crisis and better inform those involved in care and prevention efforts.

The Journal of Addiction Medicine study can be accessed here.

