Millennium Health's Signals Report™ Volume 2 Identifies Significant Increase in Urine Drug Test Positivity for Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Kratom

According to Kevin L. Zacharoff, MD, FACIP, FACPE, FAAP, Faculty and Clinical Instructor, SUNY Stony Brook School of Medicine, Stony Brook, NY, "The data in this report reinforce the notion that there may in fact be no 'silver bullet' for solving the drug overdose epidemic. It is multifaceted, and has evolved significantly, and will continue to do so. Fentanyl has now become the leading contributor to opioid-related deaths, while methamphetamine deaths have increased substantially as well. Coordinated efforts informed by timely data and education are likely the best shot we have to reduce the toll of substance abuse."

This publication represents the latest advance in Millennium Health's ongoing commitment to service, support, and clinical education. "The goal of our organization in conducting this research and providing the Signals Report is to better arm those fighting the substance abuse crisis with timely information that may help improve the efficient use of available resources and ultimately curb the significant impact of drug overdose deaths," said Angela G. Huskey, PharmD, CPE, Chief Clinical Officer of Millennium Health. "This latest report provides an important, in-depth look at regional and state impacts, which vary greatly."

A copy of the full report can be accessed on the Millennium Health website.

