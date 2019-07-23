Millennium Introduces Engineering Arm to Their Material Distribution and Rental/Leasing Portfolio

DELAVAN, Wis., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennium, a nationwide distributor of fiber optic network materials has announced the addition of Millennium Geospatial, an engineering & design company, to their portfolio. Millennium Geospatial will be focused on helping Rural Utility Co-operatives, Wisps, and Independent Network providers with their Engineering & Design needs.

Millennium introduces Geospatial Design & Engineering Millennium introduces Geospatial Design & Engineering

In a statement, James Kyle, Founder and CEO of Millennium stated: "Our clients turn to Millennium for help in updating their existing networks and building new broadband networks. Millennium has always offered a host of solutions to help providers from introducing new technologies that will make their networks more reliable, managing their project and material needs, to the rental and leasing of capital equipment. It made sense to introduce an Engineering arm to our portfolio of products and services so that our clients can continue to rely on Millennium to bring the best possible solutions and services to help their business grow. Millennium can now provide an end-to-end solution in development to deployment of broadband networks. Our engineering solutions are built on scalable solutions and ready for the next generation of technology."

Millennium Geospatial is headquartered in Madison, WI where they will offer a host of products and services to support the needs of network providers from beginning to end. They plan to offer the following:

Feasibility Studies: Providing all the pieces of a FTTH network that allows you to make an informed decision. Our consultative approach outlines a step-by-step implementation plan that will examine various cost factors, options and timelines while examining financing needs based on the design.

Providing all the pieces of a FTTH network that allows you to make an informed decision. Our consultative approach outlines a step-by-step implementation plan that will examine various cost factors, options and timelines while examining financing needs based on the design. Geospatial Engineering: Engineered Designs gauged towards data analytics that will drive more reliable and cost effective network solutions. Our engineering services will use data to create the most technologically advanced networks that will ultimately save network owners time, money, and headaches by providing a platform to view geographic & spatial intelligence into the planning and design of a network. Identifying and leveraging this data into our designs allows our clients to be more profitable faster. We'll provide an engineering package with the specification drawings needed to build your broadband network while detailing materials and proper permitting needs.

Engineered Designs gauged towards data analytics that will drive more reliable and cost effective network solutions. Our engineering services will use data to create the most technologically advanced networks that will ultimately save network owners time, money, and headaches by providing a platform to view geographic & spatial intelligence into the planning and design of a network. Identifying and leveraging this data into our designs allows our clients to be more profitable faster. We'll provide an engineering package with the specification drawings needed to build your broadband network while detailing materials and proper permitting needs. Construction Supervision: Managing and supervising your network build. We'll manage the details from permitting, project management of materials, timelines and costs on behalf of the client so that specifications are adhered to from the engineered design.

Managing and supervising your network build. We'll manage the details from permitting, project management of materials, timelines and costs on behalf of the client so that specifications are adhered to from the engineered design. Records Conversion: Updating and Converting existing records and integrate them into a single platform using Geospatial Data. Dissecting the data to identify areas in need of maintenance & redesign, track existing and potential outages, and identify trends using the data to plan for future needs.

For further information regarding Millennium or Millennium Geospatial, contact marketing@mymillennium.us or info@millenniumgeospatial.com

SOURCE Millennium

Related Links

https://www.mymillennium.us

