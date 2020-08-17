Millennium Launches New Location Entering the Missouri Marketplace

DELAVAN, Wis., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennium, a nationwide distributor of fiber optic network materials has announced the addition of a Missouri Warehouse to their portfolio. Millennium's entrance to the St. Louis marketplace is a strategic move to bring telecommunications materials closer to their clients, resulting in faster distribution to the region. Millennium's Missouri location will be focused on helping Contractors and Broadband providers alike with their materials needed to deploy broadband networks.

In a statement, James Kyle, Founder and CEO of Millennium stated: "Our growth comes from understanding our clients' needs and catering our solutions to help them make faster decisions and deploy broadband systems more efficiently. We've seen businesses and communities in Missouri continue to expand, requiring faster speeds and a more reliable connection to the Internet. Millennium has been supporting broadband construction efforts in the Region for education, healthcare, deploying 5G and fiber to the business and home. The time is right to bring the products and services closer to the contractors and network providers we are serving by making additional investments into the St Louis area."

Millennium will continue to help companies from our new Missouri facility by performing feasibility studies, network design, material and project management, asset management and flexible financing options. By positioning the warehouse in St Louis we can effectively service the majority of the State and Southern Illinois more effectively with one day service.



Millennium's Missouri location is located 13 Guenther Blvd, St Peters, MO 63376 where they offer a host of inventory solutions and services to support the needs of contractors and network owners alike with the materials they need to be successful. They plan to offer the following:

Client Driven Inventory : Working with clients to predict usage, customize materials and commit to stock so that project deadlines and turnaround can be met.

Personalized Service : From customized communication to client portal, Millennium's difference from the sales process to the delivery is unique to any distributor in the market

Flexible Financing: Options include flexible payment terms, Extended Terms & Staging Materials for large projects, Consignment Inventory, Rental & Lease-to-Own options

Geospatial Design & Engineering : Network Owners who are looking for design solutions on where and how to develop a broadband infrastructure utilizing data for the most reliable and scalable solutions around

Rental & Leasing: Bridging needs for capital equipment used to test and deploy fiber networks. Short term rentals and leasing needs.

For further information regarding Millennium contact [email protected]

Contact:

Millennium

Cynthia Rosenthal,

VP Marketing

262-745-7255

[email protected]

www.mymillennium.us

