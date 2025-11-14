Millennium Physician Group welcomes veriMED Health Group to its expanding family of physician-led practices

FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennium Physician Group, a Mosaic Health Company and one of the largest physician-led healthcare groups in Florida, is proud to announce that veriMED IPA, LLC and veriMED Health Group have officially joined Millennium, effective Nov. 1, 2025. This partnership marks an exciting milestone that strengthens each organization's shared mission of delivering high-quality, patient-centered and physician-led care across Florida.

Founded in 2011 by Dr. Jai Cho and Martin Revello, MPH, veriMED has grown into a highly respected network of employed and affiliate physicians providing comprehensive primary care services to nearly 15,000 Medicare Advantage members throughout Florida. With a deep foundation in value-based care and strong community relationships, veriMED has built a legacy of quality, compassion and innovation in managing patient health.

"veriMED's long-standing commitment to excellence in value-based care aligns perfectly with Millennium's mission to connect patients to a healthier life through physician-led, coordinated care," said Tesha Simpson, Chief Executive Officer of Millennium Physician Group. "We are excited to welcome veriMED's providers, teams and patients into our family and look forward to growing together, expanding access, improving outcomes and strengthening the care experience for the communities we serve."

Martin Revello, veriMED's President and CEO, shared, "This partnership represents a natural evolution of our shared values and clinical vision. By joining forces with Millennium, we are ensuring the continued growth and stability of our organization while equipping our teams with the resources and tools they need to deliver the best possible care to our patients."

The collaboration will expand Millennium's footprint across Central and Western Florida, strengthening its full-risk Medicare Advantage and population health capabilities while reinforcing its commitment to providing a connected healthcare experience led by physicians, supported by technology and grounded in community.

Guggenheim Securities, LLC served as financial advisor to veriMED IPA and veriMED Health Group. LDL Law served as legal counsel to veriMED.

Foley & Lardner LLP served as legal counsel to Millennium Physician Group.

About Millennium Physician Group

Founded in Port Charlotte, Florida, in 2008, and now based in Fort Myers, Florida, Millennium Physician Group, a Mosaic Health Company, has grown into one of the largest physician-led healthcare groups in Florida, with over 900 healthcare providers across the state, as well as locations in North Carolina, Georgia and Texas. Its services focus on primary care, complemented by multi-specialty care, walk-in centers, radiology and lab services, physical therapy, telehealth, wellness programs, home health, inpatient hospital care and more. Recognized nationally as a leader in value-based care with consistently high levels of physician engagement, Millennium aims to provide a genuinely connected healthcare experience for patients by offering a comprehensive and coordinated approach to healthcare—embodying the motto "Your Connection to a Healthier Life." Learn more at millenniumphysician.com.

