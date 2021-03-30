Millennium Physicians Goes Live with RCxRules

HOUSTON, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RCxRules, a provider of revenue cycle automation technology, announces a new partnership with Millennium Physicians. This multi-specialty group with over 40 physicians serving the greater Houston area has integrated RCxRules with their NextGen EMR and EPM. They chose the RCxRules Revenue Cycle Rules product to automate their charge review and charge correction process.

"Millennium Physicians is an esteemed medical group in the Houston area and RCxRules is extremely pleased to have the opportunity to partner with them. We take great pride in helping large medical groups be more productive by embedding their billing and coding expertise into our automated rules engine to ensure claims go out right the first time," says RCxRules Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Gorman.

Since going live in December, the automation provided by RCxRules has reduced the workload of their billing and coding team and improved charge quality. The team's ability to create custom rules that autocorrect common billing errors in oncology and radiology charges has significantly improved their productivity. Millennium Physicians has also been able to leverage their team's expertise to create custom rules for urology, rheumatology, internal medicine, and other specialties. This has helped them create a consistent review process and allows for a designated and consolidated place to update all unique payer requirements.

"The automation and customization the RCxRules Revenue Cycle Rules software has brought to our charge review process has been a complete game changer. In combination with its ease of use and great customer support, we're able to get payer-ready claims out the door faster and cleaner than ever before. We're very happy with our decision to partner with RCxRules," says Stephanie McEuen, Business Office Director, Millennium Physicians.

