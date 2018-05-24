Millennium Software Inc. Receives AgileOne's Best of the Best Suppliers Award

"Celebrating our award-winning suppliers has a special meaning this year," said Janice Bryant Howroyd, Founder and CEO of the ActOne Group. "Now, more than ever, our company has heightened focus on remaining ONE with our supplier partners; supporting their business objectives and client company goals. Close relationships like the one we share with Millennium Software Inc. play a critical role in our success. This award recognizes the outstanding partnership they support to our clients each and every day, and to the workforce communities we all serve."

"Our unique supplier management program is just one of the ways we strive to support our valued supplier partners," said Jaideep Majumdar, Associate Vice President of AgileOne. "Our goal is to connect, build, and foster strong relationships with our suppliers so that they can deliver a competitive, value based, total supply chain solution to our clients. Millennium Software Inc. is a wonderful example of what it means to be a 'best of the best' supplier and we are proud to hold them up as an example of what being ONE looks like at AgileOne."

The relationship between Millennium and AgileOne began in June 2013. By 2016, the partnership resulted in tremendous success and Millennium was named AgileOne's number one supplier under $100 million (USD). Anu Anand, Millennium's CEO, knows that the growth of the company's partnership with AgileOne is not a coincidence. "Once again," said Anu, "our success stems from a single, core belief: ethics before profits."

AgileOne's recognition of Millennium is a source of pride for the company's tireless team, but also validates Millennium's status as a premier staffing provider in the US. For the third year in a row the dedication of the entire Millennium team has earned the company a spot on AgileOne's list of most valuable suppliers. This achievement would not have been possible without the leadership of Senior Manager Raji Aneja and her supporting cast, spanning the company's Recruiting, VMS, HR and Accounting teams.

About Millennium Software and Staffing

Since 1996, Millennium has put ethics before profits while serving more than 100 of the Fortune 500 companies with staffing and IT services. With over 1000 employees, Millennium is in Crain's top 20-largest woman-owned business in Michigan with operations in 42 US states, Canada, UK, and Asia. Millennium is certified WBE, MBE, ISO 9001:2008, and CMM3.

About AgileOne

Go beyond traditional workforce programs with a consultative partner able to manage your entire, end-to-end talent lifecycle. From cutting-edge technologies to award-winning services, AgileOne has the resources to provide true total talent management. Minority/woman-owned, with operations in nearly 20 countries around the globe. One World. One Workforce. One provider: AgileOne.

