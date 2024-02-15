Millennium Space Systems Awards Contract to Voyager Space to Build Star Trackers

DENVER, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Space (Voyager), a global leader in space exploration, today announced it has been awarded a contract by Millennium Space Systems (Millennium), a Boeing Company, to build 13 Flight Model Star Trackers (µSTAR-250) and two Engineering Models. Phased delivery is slated for late 2024 through early 2025 to support Millennium's small satellite constellations programs.

Voyager's µSTAR-250 Star Tracker represents the next generation of high-performance trackers, leveraging Scientific CMOS technology to provide very low read noise for optimal accuracy. Built to deliver precise situational awareness in space, including satellite attitude and rate determination, µSTAR-250's reliability and radiation tolerance make it ideal for long-duration missions in LEO, MEO, GEO and cislunar orbits. This star tracker has accumulated thousands of hours of space flight heritage on a classified program.

"We are pleased to have been selected by Millennium Space Systems to support its upcoming mission," said Frank Morgan, Chief Operating Officer, Voyager Space. "Our µSTAR-250 Star Trackers represent a significant leap in satellite navigation and performance in the ever-evolving world of space exploration. We look forward to providing Millennium with the tools to strengthen their constellations' precision, reliability, and adaptability."

µSTAR-250 can be calibrated on-orbit in real time. Its space-flight-proven software and algorithms utilize the Pyramid Code for star identification and deliver real-time quaternion output. µSTAR-250 can also provide raw image data and be configured for Space Domain Awareness. American sourced and manufactured in San Diego, Calif., µSTAR-250 is fully compliant with National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) 2021 domestic sourcing specifications.

Voyager Space's full line of electro-optic subsystems includes SpaceCam™ 5MP and 9MP, Coarse and Medium Sun Sensors, in addition to Star Trackers such as the µSTAR-250.

About Voyager Space

Voyager Space is dedicated to building a better future for humanity in space and on Earth. With over 35 years of spaceflight heritage and over 2,000 successful missions, Voyager is powering the commercial space revolution. Voyager delivers exploration, technology, and defense solutions to a global customer base that includes civil and national security agencies, commercial companies, academic and research institutions, and more.

