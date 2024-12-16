Millennium Space Systems Names Tony Gingiss as CEO

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tony Gingiss is chief executive officer of Millennium Space Systems, a Boeing Company [NYSE: BA], effective December 9. Gingiss has more than 30 years of experience in executive leadership, operations, design and production, across commercial, civil, defense and national security space. He previously held pivotal roles with Terran Orbital, Virgin Orbit and Airbus OneWeb Satellites.

Tony Gingiss, CEO

"We're pleased to welcome Tony back to Boeing as he takes the helm of Millennium Space Systems," said Michelle Parker, vice president of Boeing Space Mission Systems. "Tony brings strong leadership and extensive experience that will help us scale our operations while meeting current commitments and driving growth for the business."

Gingiss is leading Millennium's team of 1,000 employees as they execute FOO Fighter, Missile Track Custody, TRACERS and next-gen and advanced space programs. With a strong background in small sat production and development, Gingiss will oversee the company's continued production ramp-up and expansion of national security space missions.

"Our customers demand cutting-edge, high-quality and high-performance small satellites at an unprecedented pace," said Tony Gingiss, CEO of Millennium Space Systems. "I am thrilled to lead this exceptional Millennium team as we deliver our national security space missions, increase our velocity and expand our market reach."

Gingiss earned his bachelor's degree in aeronautical and astronautical engineering from Purdue University and his master's degree in aeronautics and astronautics from MIT. He was recognized with Purdue's 2019 Outstanding Aerospace Engineer Award and was awarded a Charles Stark Draper Laboratories Fellowship.

Millennium Space Systems, a Boeing Company, is a small satellite prime, delivering high-performance constellation solutions for National Security Space. Founded in 2001, the company's active production lines and 80% vertical integration enable the rapid delivery of small satellites across missions and orbits – LEO, MEO and GEO. For more information, visit www.millennium-space.com.

