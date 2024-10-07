Millennium Space Systems Rapidly Completes FOO Fighter Review Milestone

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennium Space Systems, a Boeing [NYSE: BA] company, completed the Fire-control On Orbit-support-to-the-war Fighter, or FOO Fighter, preliminary design review, or PDR, four months following authorization to proceed. The company is on contract to deliver a constellation of eight satellites with a ground system and to perform mission operations.

"Just like the name says, our focus is the warfighter and ensuring our system can perform the mission they need," said Michelle Parker, vice president, Boeing Space Mission Systems. "FOO Fighter really showcases our team's ability to meet the mission, supporting a real-time warfighter need. Completing PDR in such a short timeframe is significant because it validates the feasibility and design of the system, ensuring we are moving with pace to meet mission requirements."

FOO Fighter will demonstrate advanced missile defense capability by incorporating fire control-quality sensors into a prototype constellation.

Millennium Space Systems has direct experience with proven real-time space operations and data dissemination, and has also developed and demonstrated a flexible framework, enabling high-performance edge processing for real-time fire-control target tracking.

"We're building off our common bus architecture, so our bus design is solid," said Doug Hulse, portfolio lead, Millennium Space Systems. "For PDR, that allowed us to focus on the mission itself – that's what's critical."

The company is now working toward critical design review in early 2025.

About Us

Millennium Space Systems, a Boeing Company, is a small satellite prime, delivering high-performance constellation solutions for National Security Space. Founded in 2001, the company's active production lines and 80% vertical integration enable the rapid delivery of small satellites across missions and orbits – LEO, MEO and GEO. For more information, visit www.millennium-space.com.

Contact:

Dana Carroll

[email protected]

SOURCE Millennium Space Systems