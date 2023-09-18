Millennium Space Systems' VICTUS NOX space vehicle operational in just 37 hours

News provided by

Millennium Space Systems

18 Sep, 2023, 18:48 ET

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennium Space Systems, a Boeing [NYSE: BA] company, completed checkout and achieved operational readiness of the VICTUS NOX space vehicle just 37 hours after lunch – 11 hours ahead of the 48-hour goal. This phase of a space mission typically takes weeks or months to complete.

"Conducting space vehicle initialization and achieving mission readiness in record time demonstrates a dramatic shift in the way we deliver and operate in, from and to space," said Col Erik Stockham, senior materiel leader, Acquisition Delta Space Warfighting at Space Systems Command. "The VICTUS NOX team's unwavering focus on speed, while maintaining quality and safety standards, proves that we can respond to warfighting needs on tactically relevant timelines."

Full-mission operability comes only days after the 60-hour activation and 24-hour launch notifications were given by Space Force leadership, September 8 and September 13, respectively. The team completed the activation phase in under 58 hours, including the transportation of the vehicle, fueling and integration to the payload adaptor. In less than 24 hours, Firefly Aerospace then successfully completed the launch phase, including updating trajectory software, encapsulating the satellite, mating it to the Alpha launch vehicle and conducting all final launch preparations. A flawless launch occurred during the first available window at 7:28 p.m. PDT, September 14.

"VICTUS NOX is a critical measure toward ensuring advantage through a resilient space order of battle in any environment," said Jason Kim, chief executive officer, Millennium Space Systems. "With the initial phases complete, we're now in VICTUS NOX full-mission operations. This program is paving the way for future Tactically Responsive Space missions."

As with any mission, the first exciting moment is making initial contact with the satellite. The Millennium team accomplished that on the satellite's first scheduled contact. From there, the team went into a vigorous initialization phase to enable space domain awareness operations.

"What made VICTUS NOX more exciting than usual was getting the satellite online in such a rapid timeline, and we were able to do that in 37 hours," said Andrew Chau, VICTUS NOX program manager, Millennium Space Systems. "To achieve this on the heels of near back-to-back activation and launch phases is an amazing feat to prove out a tactically responsive space capability."

The success of VICTUS NOX is attributed to continuous collaboration between Millennium Space Systems, Firefly Aerospace, Space Operations Command, Space Readiness and Training Command and Space Systems Command, including the Space Safari Program Office and the Small Launch and Targets Division.

The company's ability to quickly pivot and deliver VICTUS NOX on unprecedented timelines demonstrates alignment with Department of Defense and Space Force capability requirements. Millennium Space Systems and its parent company, Boeing, are delivering resilient capabilities across all segments of the national security space architecture to maintain the nation's space advantage, from tactically responsive space and missile warning and tracking to protected satellite communications.

About Millennium Space Systems

Millennium Space Systems, a Boeing Company, is a small satellite prime, delivering high-performance constellation solutions for National Security Space. Founded in 2001, the company's active production lines and 80% vertical integration enable the rapid delivery of small satellites across missions and orbits – LEO, MEO and GEO.

Media Contact: 
Dana Carroll
[email protected]

SOURCE Millennium Space Systems

Also from this source

Millennium Space Systems' Small Satellite Factory Explained

Millennium Space Systems Missile Track Custody PDR complete in just four months

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.