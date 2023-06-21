Millennium Tower Stops Tilting and Sinking Following Final Building Stabilization Stage

News provided by

Millennium Tower Association

21 Jun, 2023, 10:30 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Millennium Tower announced today that its engineering upgrade to stop the building from tilting and sinking has succeeded following the final stage of its Perimeter Pile Upgrade load transfer, which successfully loaded all 18 concrete piles to 100% –1 million pounds-force per pile – over the last 10 days.

Continue Reading

The Tower's engineering upgrade, known as the Perimeter Pile Upgrade, involved the installation of 18 concrete piles that anchor the building to bedrock below ground. The upgrade relieves stress on soils that have compressed beneath the building, which caused its unanticipated movement.

Today, the analysis of the foundation shows recovery of nearly one inch of tilt following the final load transfer. The Tower expects the recovery to continue in the coming months and years.

The final steps in the Perimeter Pile Upgrade include the installation of vaults allowing for maintenance access and the restoration of the muni lines, sidewalk and landscaping on Fremont and Mission Streets. The project is expected to be completed by the end of August.

"We look forward to completing the remaining non-structural elements of the Perimeter Pile Upgrade in the coming months and are confident that the engineering upgrade will restore our building's reputation and the value of condominiums while putting to rest to any lingering questions about the Tower's stability," said Association President Howard Dickstein.

The engineering upgrade was designed by internationally recognized engineer Ronald Hamburger of Simpson Gumpertz & Heger. Hamburger has nearly 50 years of experience in civil and structural engineering and is an internationally recognized expert in earthquake-resistant design and structural performance evaluation.

The Perimeter Pile Upgrade process began in 2020. Over the last several years, the Millennium Tower has worked cooperatively with the Department of Building Inspection (DBI) and an independent panel of experts hired by the City of San Francisco, referred to as the Engineering Design Review Team (EDRT), to ensure that the building remained safe for occupancy throughout the construction period, and that the retrofit conformed to the applicable building code requirements and approved construction documents.

"We are pleased with the progress of the Perimeter Pile Upgrade, and we anticipate the building will continue to experience significant recovery of the tilting that has occurred following the final load transfer," said Hamburger. "As an independent team of engineering experts concluded, this is an effective and practical approach to the settlement and tilting issues, and it preserves and enhances the building's safety. We look forward to completing the final steps of this project."

Contact: Doug Elmets
(916) 329-9180
[email protected]com

SOURCE Millennium Tower Association

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.