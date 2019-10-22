Millennium Trust Announces Fund Lineup for its Small Business Retirement Solution

OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennium Trust Company, LLC ("Millennium Trust"), a leading provider of retirement and institutional services, has announced the mutual fund lineup available to customers of its Workplace Savings Solutions product. The funds were assembled with the intent to provide investors with appropriate choices for long-term investment strategies.

Millennium Trust's Workplace Savings Solutions was recently launched to give small businesses access to retirement savings options beyond a 401(k). With Workplace Savings Solutions, employers are able to choose from a variety of IRA-based alternatives with a one-time $250 start-up fee and typically no ongoing cost to their business. Employees get access to a tax-advantaged savings vehicle through a user-friendly online portal. Once a business chooses the best plan for them, they and their participating employees can self-direct contributions among the 28 selected funds to construct a diversified portfolio.

The fund lineup was provided by Morningstar Investment Management with the goal of presenting sufficient choice across the full spectrum of asset classes, capitalization and investment strategy. Morningstar Investment Management uses the expertise of its affiliate, Morningstar Research Services LLC, as a sub-adviser to seek quality investment managers and funds that are suitable for retirement investing. Each fund in the lineup will be monitored and evaluated for changes in investment styles, management and performance and risk profiles.

"We are honored to work with Morningstar to provide our clients access to an outstanding choice of investment options," noted Gary Anetsberger, CEO of Millennium Trust. "Morningstar takes a methodical and deliberate approach to the way they analyze funds and investments, and the lineup it put together was specifically designed for our IRA products. We are thrilled to be able to offer this added level of service to our clients."

"We're pleased to support Millennium Trust's commitment to help small businesses gain access to lineups through our fiduciary service, and in the process help improve the retirement readiness of its participants," said Brock Johnson, President, Global Retirement and Workplace Solutions, Morningstar Investment Management. "Access to a thoughtful investment lineup is often the catalyst that can help put participants on the path to meeting their retirement goals."

The Workplace Savings Solutions product and Retirement Savings Selector Tool for Small Businesses were developed to further Millennium Trust's commitment to increasing retirement readiness for Americans who lack access to a retirement savings program at work.

To learn more about Workplace Savings Solutions, visit: https://www.mtrustcompany.com/retirement-services/workplace-savings-solutions

About Millennium Trust Company®

Millennium Trust Company is a trusted leader in specialized retirement and custody services, empowering clients with unmatched service, access to a wide range of custody solutions and expertise they can count on. Whether it's the custody of alternative assets, investment accounts or retirement funds, Millennium Trust is uniquely qualified to support our clients' success.

Millennium Trust Company performs the duties of a directed custodian, and as such does not provide due diligence to third parties on prospective investments, platforms, sponsors or service providers and does not sell investments or provide investment, legal, or tax advice. For more information about Millennium Trust Company, visit mtrustcompany.com, or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

