Millennium Trust Company® Announces Acquisition of Liberty Trust Company, LTA Assets

OAK BROOK, Ill., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennium Trust Company, LLC ("Millennium Trust"), a leading provider of retirement and institutional services, has announced the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Liberty Trust Company, LTA ("Liberty Trust").

Liberty Trust, founded in Dallas, Texas, in 2005, is a leading provider of custody and administration services for specialized individual retirement accounts ("IRAs"). At the time of the transaction, the Liberty Trust client accounts represent approximately 10,000 IRAs and $800 million of retirement assets under custody, including self-directed IRAs holding privately held or alternative assets, as well as automatic rollover IRA accounts originating from corporate retirement plan sponsors.

"Liberty Trust's business aligns perfectly with Millennium Trust's, and we have a dedicated and experienced team to serve these clients through the transition and beyond," said Gary Anetsberger, CEO of Millennium Trust. "We are excited to build and expand relationships with these clients, and provide them the outstanding service that Millennium Trust is known for in the industry."

"It was important for us to make sure that this transaction would work well for our clients," said Glen Martin, CEO and Co-Founder of Liberty Trust. "Millennium Trust is the leader in this industry, and offers clients an outstanding experience and value."

"We are thrilled with what Millennium Trust has to offer our clients," added Stephen Pauley, COO and Co-Founder of Liberty Trust. "We know they will receive top-level service with Millennium Trust."

This transaction represents Millennium Trust's sixth acquisition over the past three years, demonstrating the company's long-term strategy and ongoing commitment to augmenting its strong organic growth with highly strategic acquisitions.

"When we consider acquisitions, we look for opportunities that make sense for both the clients involved and our business. This opportunity will benefit Liberty Trust's clients by providing access to Millennium Trust's broad selection of retirement solutions, as well as our robust service team and online resources." stated Erik Beck, Chief Growth Officer for Millennium Trust. "Going forward, we continue to be focused on expanding client relationships, enhancing the client experience, and offering innovative tools and services that help Americans save for retirement and enable our partners to do the same for their clients."

