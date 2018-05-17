Millennium Trust Company® Announces Quarterly Growth, Fills Key Leadership Role

"In the first quarter, our assets under custody grew to $24.2 Billion in more than 825,000 custodial accounts. We are proud of our growth in all areas, as it is indicates that our goals and our vision are aligned, and we are providing clients with outstanding service," said Gary Anetsberger, CEO of Millennium Trust Company. "Recently we announced a new vision statement: To empower clients with exceptional resources and innovative ways to invest. This year we are continuing to ensure that vision, as well as our core values, are reflected in everything we do."

Millennium Trust's Retirement Services team enjoyed a successful first quarter, reaffirming its place as a leading service provider for retirement plans. "We offer an extensive suite of services that help retirement plan sponsors and recordkeepers increase efficiencies and better serve participants, including automatic rollovers and services to search for missing participants and resolve uncashed checks," said Terry Dunne, Managing Director. "But we've also expanded our offerings to include Workplace Savings Solutions to help bring retirement savings plans to small businesses, enabling Millennium to help improve retirement readiness for many Americans."

The Retirement Services team ended the first quarter of 2018 with more than 69,000 plan sponsor agreements in place, and nearly 800,000 rollover accounts under custody.

Millennium's Custody Services group also celebrated a successful quarter, with more than $12.8 Billion in assets under custody in more than 450 private and public funds. The firm was recognized at LendIt Fintech USA 2018 as the "Professional Services Company of the Year," which is awarded to the service provider that has demonstrated deep expertise, unique value and commitment to clients.

"We are proud to be recognized for the expertise and service that we offer to hundreds of investment funds, and the value that we offer to them as a trusted ally," said Tom Daley, Managing Director of Custody Services. "We are always looking for ways to better serve our clients and go above and beyond."

Millennium also made a key addition to the senior leadership team with the hiring of Maribel Gerstner as Senior Vice President, Director of Operations. "Maribel is a dynamic leader with a demonstrated ability to build, develop, and empower teams to explore new ideas and drive change," said Anetsberger. "Maribel brings more than 25 years of experience managing operations in both large and small organizations. We believe her extensive background and ability to think strategically will help facilitate collaboration and teamwork across a growing organization like Millennium."

Prior to joining Millennium, Gerstner served as President & COO of Allstate Financial Services and Allstate Financial Advisors. Additionally, Maribel established back-office operations for the Defined Contribution Institutional Investment Association (DCIIA). Her career started at Arthur Andersen in their Personal Financial Planning practice where she counseled clients on their complex tax, estate and retirement planning needs.

In addition to an extensive professional background, Maribel has a Bachelor of Arts Degree, Political Science from Northwestern University and a Juris Doctor Degree from Loyola University School of Law.

The accomplishments in the first quarter of 2018 are examples of Millennium Trust's ongoing commitment to providing unmatched service, secure and easy access, and trusted expertise, and set the tone for what is expected to be a successful 2018.

