Millennium Trust Company Named to Crain's Fast 50

"We're thrilled to receive this recognition from Crain's as one of Chicago's fastest-growing companies, an honor that serves as a testament to our exceptional talent and dedication to advisors, financial institutions, businesses and individuals," said Gary Anetsberger, CEO of Millennium Trust Company. "We have generated tremendous growth over the past five years, and I am excited about the investments we have made to position our company for more growth in the future."

Crain's Fast 50 highlights Chicago's best and most innovative companies that are experiencing revenue growth at impressive rates. Crain's will announce the rank of each honoree named to the Fast 50 list at its awards luncheon on June 22. Millennium Trust will unveil its rank and additional details following the event.

This is the twelfth year Crain's has recognized Chicago's fastest growing companies. Since 2007, Crain's Fast 50 feature has spotlighted local companies that have achieved impressive revenue gains over a five-year period in business, real estate, technology, health care, marketing, retail, logistics and more. To be considered for participation, companies must generate a minimum of $15 million in revenue for the previous calendar year, be headquartered in the Chicago area (the counties of Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will as well as Lake in Indiana) and have been in business a minimum of five years.

About Millennium Trust Company

Millennium Trust Company is a trusted leader in specialized custody, empowering clients with unmatched service, access to a wide range of custody solutions and expertise they can count on. Whether it's the custody of alternative assets, investment accounts or retirement funds, Millennium Trust is uniquely qualified to support our clients' success.

Millennium Trust Company performs the duties of a directed custodian, and as such, does not provide due diligence to third parties on prospective investments, platforms, sponsors or service providers, and does not sell investments or provide investment, legal, or tax advice. For more information about Millennium Trust Company, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Crain's Chicago Business

About Crain's Chicago Business: For 40 years, business leaders have relied on Crain's as the go-to source for news and analysis about business in Chicago. More than a collection of products, Crain's Chicago Business is a rich media environment—in print, online, mobile, video, live events and executive training.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/millennium-trust-company-named-to-crains-fast-50-300651057.html

SOURCE Millennium Trust Company