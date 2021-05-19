Millennium Trust Welcomes Karyn DeFalco as Chief Human Resources Officer

DeFalco will prioritize building out the Company's product and technology talent. Tweet this

In her new role, DeFalco will serve as a thought partner and business advisor to the CEO and Executive Leadership Team. Her primary focus will be to support the Company's long-term growth agenda, recruit and retain top-tier talent, drive its inclusion and diversity strategy and lead the management and selection of HR platforms, resources and tools to best fit its employee engagement and talent needs and growth goals. As Millennium Trust continues to expand its portfolio of innovative, client-centered solutions, DeFalco will prioritize building out the Company's product and technology talent.

"This is a pivotal time in history, as businesses are having to address workforce and workplace situations that are new to everyone. We are excited to welcome Karyn to our team. We are confident that her leadership experience, involvement with organizational transformation and expertise in tech talent development will be crucial to our clients' ability to achieve their business and investment goals," commented CEO Gary Anetsberger.

For the past several years, Millennium Trust has earned a coveted spot on the Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 list, which recognizes companies in the Chicago area with strong growth over a five-year period. At the same time, the Company continues to be highlighted as one of the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing privately held companies across the country.

"I am thrilled to be part of a company that fosters innovation and collaboration within the workforce, where employees are more engaged, empowered and successful in deepening client relationships," explains DeFalco. "My goal is to build on the Company's momentum and ensure that Millennium Trust is prepared for the inevitable challenges that will come with redefining the workplace."

DeFalco joined Millennium Trust after serving as Vice President, Human Resources at Echo Global Logistics, a Fortune 1000 company that provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. During her tenure at Echo, DeFalco was responsible for the firm's Human Resources function, including in-business partnerships, talent management, learning and development, operations, compliance, real estate, facilities and shared services teams. She also served in numerous roles that supported Echo's inclusion and diversity efforts, including as the executive sponsor to Women at Echo, which held over 600 participants.

Prior to Echo, DeFalco was the Founder and President of VIIO, Inc. The company consulted with clients on everything from benefits analysis, employee relations, training and coaching, succession planning and talent development initiatives.

DeFalco received her bachelor's degree from Loyola University and holds a Professional in Human Resources (PHR) certification.

To learn more, visit https://www.mtrustcompany.com/.



About Millennium Trust Company®

For more than 20 years, Millennium Trust Company has been a trusted provider of specialized retirement and institutional custody services with 2.2 million accounts holding over $33 billion of assets under custody. We began by focusing on building unique solutions where no one else would or could. As our industry has evolved and the competitive landscape has changed, Millennium Trust has grown, too.

Today, we're known for ability to help employers, advisors and institutions solve complex business problems – while ensuring individual investors are empowered with tools and resources to be successful on their retirement journey.

Millennium Trust Company performs the duties of a directed custodian, and as such does not provide due diligence to third parties on prospective investments, platforms, sponsors or service providers and does not offer or sell investments or provide investment, legal, or tax advice. For more information about Millennium Trust Company, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Millennium Trust Company® and Above and Beyond Custody® are registered trademarks of Millennium Trust Company, LLC in the United States.

© 2021 Millennium Trust Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Media Contact:

Michael DeLong

Millennium Trust Company

[email protected]

SOURCE Millennium Trust Company

Related Links

https://www.mtrustcompany.com

