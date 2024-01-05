Millennium Welcomes New Chief Revenue Officer

News provided by

Millennium

05 Jan, 2024, 14:07 ET

DELAVAN, Wis., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In December, Millennium welcomed its first Chief Revenue Officer, Jim Anetsberger, to its executive leadership team. In this new role, Jim will be responsible for the strategy, performance, and alignment of Millennium's revenue-generating activities, maximizing revenue and driving business growth through effective strategy and operations.

Jim brings a wealth of tech and telecommunications experience to Millennium Broadband Solutions, spanning sales, marketing, strategy, and operations. His proven ability to grow revenue, build high-performing teams, and elevate the customer experience will be instrumental in helping guide Millennium towards future success. With a strong background in building client-centric approaches, Jim is committed to fostering a culture of trust and collaboration that ensures Millennium clients have a reliable and dedicated partner in Millennium. 

"Millennium is on an ongoing mission to serve clients better, so they can be first to market in an increasingly competitive industry. As our new Chief Revenue Officer, Jim brings strategic vision, a strong track record of building great teams, deep operational experience from the telecommunications industry, and a passion for the client experience. He is an excellent culture fit and a strong leader who will help architect and champion Millennium's next chapter to improve our ability to serve clients during a time of incredible investments in broadband infrastructure." - James Kyle, Founder & CEO of Millennium

"I am excited to join a company with a strong track record of success and tremendous growth opportunities. The Millennium team has done a phenomenal job innovating and adapting to the changing needs of the market. I am looking forward to working with this talented team, our clients, and partners to connect communities and create opportunities." – Jim Anetsberger, Chief Revenue Officer at Millennium

Since the company's founding in 2004, Millennium has achieved incredible growth, and was recognized by Inc. Magazine as a 9-Time Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company in August, 2023. Adding Jim to the executive team at Millennium will position the company to remain flexible in meeting the needs of broadband network owners and contractors just as states prepare to accept Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program funding applications.

Millennium remains dedicated to serving broadband network owners and contractors with end-to-end broadband solutions from planning, funding, and materials to rental & leasing options, so they can capture some of the lowest project lifecycle costs in the industry and expand their business ahead of competitors.

About Millennium
Millennium, headquartered in Delavan, Wisconsin, is a pioneering force in the broadband industry. Known for its unwavering dedication to innovation and client success, Millennium empowers its clients to achieve their goals, by leveraging cutting-edge technologies and industry expertise. Founded in 2004, Millennium has redefined the broadband industry by helping local and regional clients be first-to-market through offering enterprise-level solutions in Geospatial design, financial guidance, and fiber optic network materials and equipment used to construct networks. Millennium employs over 200 people in 20+ dedicated locations across America and serves clients across 90% of the continental US and Canada.

Millennium has achieved the MMAC Future 50 3-time Metal, is a 9-time 'Fastest Growing Business' Award winner by Inc. 5000 Magazine, and continues to hit the Entrepreneur 360 list. CEO and Founder, James Kyle, was named a 'Rural Broadband Champion' by Inc. 5000 Magazine in 2022 and won the Ernst & Young 2022 Midwest 'Entrepreneur of the Year' Award.

Learn More About Millennium.

Contact: Brynn Kanikula
Company: Millennium
Tel: 262-891-8138
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Millennium

Also from this source

Millennium Announces Successful Acquisition of DeBauche Communication Services

Millennium Announces Successful Acquisition of DeBauche Communication Services

Millennium, a pioneering force in the broadband industry, is thrilled to announce a strategic milestone in its journey to accelerate the construction ...
Millennium 9-Time Recipient of Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company Award

Millennium 9-Time Recipient of Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company Award

Inc. Magazine, the authority on business and entrepreneurship, officially announces Millennium as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company award winner...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Internet Technology

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.