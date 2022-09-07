Miller Canfield Expands in Ukraine, Establishes Affiliation with Kyiv-Based Dictio Law Firm

DETROIT, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S.-based law firm of Miller Canfield and Kyiv-based Dictio Law Firm announce that they have formally affiliated, effective immediately, in order better to assist clients in the present humanitarian efforts and in Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction.

"This expansion into Ukraine is a strategic decision in an area that is important to Miller Canfield," said Miller Canfield CEO Megan Norris. "With three offices in Poland, we have been providing aid and advice to many organizations working with Ukrainian refugees, including medical and charitable groups. An affiliation with a Ukrainian firm will help support and expand these efforts."

The affiliation positions the firms to represent clients involved in all aspects of Ukraine's massive reconstruction initiatives, especially those involving housing, industrial facilities and infrastructure. Dictio Managing Partner Olena Shtohryn specializes in construction and real estate law and advises the largest Ukrainian construction confederation.

"Rebuilding Ukraine's infrastructure, housing stock and healthcare facilities will be a massive undertaking, involving billions in foreign aid to Ukraine and the participation of American and European companies," said Miller Canfield Principal Richard Walawender. "To help clients navigate the opportunities, utilizing Olena's experience in Ukraine and our Warsaw office's niche in real estate development will be invaluable, especially as the U.S. government and the E.U. further develop their Ukrainian recovery plans."

Shtohryn agreed, adding, "We have joined forces just in time to help clients navigate the challenges and opportunities created by the Ukrainian government's United24 Recovery initiative. Many roads, bridges, utilities, schools and housing projects need to be rebuilt."

With more than 200 attorneys, Miller Canfield is headquartered in Detroit with 19 offices and affiliated locations in the U.S. in Michigan, New York, California, Ohio, Illinois, Washington, D.C., and internationally in Canada, China, Poland, Mexico and Qatar.

Dictio Law Firm is a Ukrainian boutique firm providing legal advice in all areas of business law, with a focus on real estate and construction, domestic and foreign direct investments, dispute resolution and bankruptcy.

The affiliation will benefit the clients of both firms as they prepare for the reconstruction of Ukraine. Miller Canfield's international clients will gain access to Dictio's extensive industry experience and deep understanding of the dynamic legal and institutional environment of contemporary Ukraine. Likewise, Dictio's clients will benefit from Miller Canfield's extensive worldwide legal and business networks.

