Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Awarded Prestigious LEED Gold Green Building Certification for its Outpatient Children's Village

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach has been awarded LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold certification for its outpatient specialty care building, the Cherese Mari Laulhere Children's Village. Developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), LEED is the most widely used green building rating system in the world and an international symbol of excellence. Through design and construction practices aimed to improve environmental and human health, LEED-certified buildings are helping to make the world more sustainable.

"At Miller Children's & Women's Hospital, we are here to help ensure the health of our children's future, so working to create a sustainable and health environment around them while they receive care just make sense," says Yair Katz, chief executive, MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital. "We are honored to have our Children's Village be recognized as a LEED Gold certified building, demonstrating the proactiveness we all need to take to reduce our contribution to global climate change and promote sustainable material cycles. As a children's hospital, we want all children to grow up healthy, on a healthy planet."

The Cherese Mari Laulhere Children's Village achieved LEED Gold certification for implementing practical and measurable strategies in various areas, such as sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, materials selection and indoor environmental quality. Green buildings allow companies to operate more sustainably and give the people inside them a healthier, more comfortable space to work.

"The work of innovative building projects like the Cherese Mari Laulhere Children's Village is a fundamental driving force in transforming the way our buildings are built, designed and operated," says Peter Templeton, president and CEO, USGBC. "Buildings achieving LEED certification are not only reducing carbon emissions and operating costs but also conserving vital resources while prioritizing sustainable practices and human health. Through the commitment of MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach, we are increasing the number of green buildings and getting closer to USGBC's goal to outpace conventional buildings, while being environmentally and socially responsible and improving quality of life for generations to come."

Certification is proof that buildings are not merely meeting but surpassing the highest sustainability standards in their construction and operation. There are more than 110,000 total LEED-certified projects worldwide representing over 12 billion square feet of space. More than 2 million square feet is certified per day, with more than 185 countries and territories with LEED projects.

About MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach:

MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach is a member of MemorialCare, a not-for-profit, integrated health care delivery System. Miller Children's & Women's provides specialized pediatric care for children and young adults, as well as maternity care for expectant mothers. Only five percent of hospitals are children's hospitals, making them unique not only to children's health care needs in the community, but across the region. Miller Children's & Women's is one of only eight free-standing children's hospitals in California — treating more than 14,000 children each year — and has become a regional pediatric destination for more than 65,000 children, who need specialized care in outpatient specialty and satellite centers. With maternal-fetal medicine specialists and neonatologists available 24/7, Miller Children's & Women's cares for women with high-risk pregnancies and premature infants under one roof. Learn more millerchildrens.org.

About the U.S. Green Building Council

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) is committed to a healthy, resilient and equitable future for all through the development of green buildings, cities and communities. For more than 20 years, USGBC has been advancing green building practices through the development of LEED, the world's most widely used green building program. With the support of thousands of members, volunteers and partners, USGBC provides robust green building education courses, a rigorous professional credentialing program, and advocates for effective public policies. It convenes an international network of green building and sustainability leaders through the annual Greenbuild International Conference & Expo, and forward-thinking programs, including the Center for Green.

SOURCE MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach