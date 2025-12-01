Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Celebrates 30 Years of Zero Mother to Baby HIV Transmissions

Achieves milestone in safe breastfeeding for HIV-positive mothers

LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On this World AIDS Day, Dec. 1, the Bickerstaff Family Center at Miller Children's & Women's Hospital is celebrating 30 consecutive years with zero cases of HIV passed from mother to child among families in its care. Reaching another remarkable milestone, the Bickerstaff Family Center team has successfully supported their first HIV-positive mother in safely being able to breastfeed her infant, who remains HIV-negative thanks to careful medical management. These are major public health achievements—without proper treatment, HIV can pass from mother to baby during pregnancy, childbirth, or breastfeeding.

"We're so proud of the work the Bickerstaff Family Center team has done over the past three decades to deliver the best outcomes for mothers and their children, as well as to further educate, support and advance care for those in our community affected by this complex disease," said Audra Deveikis, M.D., founding medical director, Bickerstaff Family Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital.

Thanks to advances in antiretroviral therapy, medications that control HIV and prevent its spread, careful adherence to treatment protocols, and thorough medical oversight, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that the risk of HIV transmission from mother to child can be reduced to less than 1%. The Bickerstaff Family Center's recent success with breastfeeding reflects CDC guidance and recent studies, which show transmission rates below 1% when the amount of HIV in the mother's blood, known as the viral load, is undetectable.

The Bickerstaff Family Center provides care for families and children affected by HIV, as well as those facing chronic infections or immune system disorders. Since 1995, its multidisciplinary team—made up of physicians, physician assistants, social workers, dietitians, pharmacists, and Child Life specialists—has developed and followed specialized protocols to prevent transmission and promote long-term health for mothers and babies. After birth, infants receive immediate antiretroviral medication and HIV testing, along with routine monitoring for more than 18 months to ensure they remain healthy.

Over the same period, HIV treatment itself has undergone significant advancements. When the program first began, there were no effective treatments—only supportive care. Over the years, HIV care has evolved from early AZT (Retrovir) monotherapy, to complex regimens requiring multiple daily pills, and now to long-acting injectable therapies. Today, patients can receive just two injections—one every two months and another every six months—and those on these regimens are doing better than ever. These injectable options have opened new possibilities for people who couldn't manage daily pills, making treatment easier and more effective.

Worldwide, new HIV infections among children have decreased by nearly 60% between 2010 and 2025, according to UNAIDS. Today, people living with HIV who get appropriate treatment can expect life spans similar to those who are HIV-negative.

The Bickerstaff Family Center is partnered with the Cherese Mari Laulhere BirthCare Center at Miller Children's & Women's Hospital, ensuring families have access to complete pre- and post-natal care.

"Today, with the right medications, people living with HIV can live a long and healthy life like someone without HIV," said Jagmohan Batra, M.D., medical director, Bickerstaff Family Center. "What was once considered a death sentence is now managed as a chronic condition—and it all begins with knowing your HIV status."

On World AIDS Day (Dec. 1), Miller Children's & Women's urges everyone in the community, especially expectant mothers, to get tested for HIV, helping to break stigma and promote public health. For more information about the Bickerstaff Family Center or how to give back, visit millerchildrens.org/bickerstaff or call (562) 933-8660.

About MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach:

Miller Children's & Women's Hospital, part of MemorialCare, a not-for-profit, integrated healthcare system, stands as one of only eight free-standing children's hospitals in California. It is the only hospital in the state to offer the 7D Surgical System for pediatric spine surgery. Treating nearly 13,000 children annually, the hospital has become a regional hub for over 69,000 children who require specialized outpatient care. These services are provided through the Cherese Mari Laulhere Children's Village Outpatient Center and satellite centers in Torrance, Fountain Valley, and Irvine. With maternal-fetal medicine specialists and neonatologists available around the clock, the hospital ensures comprehensive care for high-risk pregnancies and premature infants. Miller Children's & Women's is nationally recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a High Performing Hospital for Maternity Care. Visit millerchildrens.org.

SOURCE Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital