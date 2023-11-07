Miller Electric Mfg. LLC and IPG Photonics Announce Strategic Technology Collaboration to Deliver Leading Laser Solutions to the Handheld Welding Market

News provided by

Miller Electric Mfg. LLC

07 Nov, 2023, 16:15 ET

Two Industry Leaders Join Forces to Pioneer Innovations in Handheld Laser Welding Systems

APPLETON, Wis., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Electric Mfg. LLC, a leading worldwide manufacturer of arc welding products, and IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP), a global leader in fiber laser technology, today announced a strategic technology partnership with a goal to further promote laser solutions for handheld welding applications.

The combination of Miller's extensive knowledge of the unique needs of traditional welding methods and IPG Photonics' expertise in fiber laser technology will bring ease of use, speed and precision, transforming the handheld welding process.

Welding Innovation

Miller Electric and IPG Photonics are renowned for their unwavering commitment to innovation and are synonymous with quality and reliability. The alliance will advance laser technologies for the handheld welding market and reshape the landscape of welding tools to provide welders with powerful, efficient, and precise solutions that meet the demands of modern welding applications. The partnership will deliver dependable solutions that welders can rely on for their critical tasks.

"Miller has a rich history of driving advancements in welding technology. Teaming up with IPG Photonics represents a significant step toward providing welders with state-of-the-art tools that enhance their capabilities," said Dave Lambert, group president of sales and marketing at Miller.

Industry Transformation

This partnership will usher in a new era of handheld welding solutions, offering welders access to next-generation laser technology by understanding and addressing their unique needs, ensuring that solutions are customized to suit their specific requirements. Both companies bring unique expertise to develop specific solutions to address customer challenges, and together they will further advance and bring to market products which are easy to learn and operate while offering unmatched benefits.

"We are excited to enter this partnership with Miller, as it allows us to pioneer new frontiers in handheld welding technology. Our combined expertise will empower welders with next-generation laser solutions that redefine what's possible in precision welding," added Trevor Ness, SVP of worldwide sales and strategic business development at IPG Photonics.

About Miller Electric
Miller Electric Mfg. LLC, headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin, is a leading worldwide manufacturer of Miller® brand arc welding products and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW). For more information, visit MillerWelds.com, call 1-800-4-A-Miller (800-426-4553), email [email protected], fax 877-327-8132, or write to Miller Electric Mfg. LLC, P.O. Box 100, Lithonia, GA 30058.

About IPG Photonics Corporation
IPG Photonics Corporation is the leader in high-power fiber lasers and amplifiers used primarily in materials processing and other diverse applications. The Company's mission is to develop innovative laser solutions making the world a better place. IPG accomplishes this mission by delivering superior performance, reliability and usability at a lower total cost of ownership compared with other types of lasers and non-laser tools, allowing end users to increase productivity and decrease costs. IPG is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts and has more than 30 facilities worldwide. For more information, visit www.IPGPhotonics.com.

SOURCE Miller Electric Mfg. LLC

Also from this source

Miller Announces New Millermatic® 142 MIG Welder

Miller Announces New Millermatic® 142 MIG Welder

Miller Electric Mfg. LLC, a leading worldwide manufacturer of Miller® brand arc welding equipment, has released the new Millermatic 142 MIG welder, a ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Machinery

Image1

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.