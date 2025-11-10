Miller Environmental Group completes acquisition of ACE Environmental Services

CALVERTON, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Environmental Group, a Coalesce Capital portfolio company, today announced that it has acquired ACE Environmental Services, a full-service provider of environmental services for commercial, industrial, marine, and residential markets, operating throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.

The acquisition of ACE marks another important step in Miller's strategic expansion and underscores the company's broader growth ambitions. ACE's footprint is highly complementary to Miller's existing Mid-Atlantic presence, enabling the combined company to better serve customers with a comprehensive suite of industry-leading environmental services capabilities.

Robb Schreck, CEO of Miller Environmental, said: "The acquisition of ACE truly enhances the breadth and depth of our Mid-Atlantic service offering. Beyond ACE's well-earned reputation for quality, responsiveness, and reliability, we are gaining a talented team and complementary capabilities that strengthen our ability to provide industry-leading service for our customers. This is just the beginning of our growth strategy."

"We are thrilled to join the Miller platform," said Tim Wise, ACE General Manager. "We have tremendous respect for Miller's market position and operational excellence and could not be more enthusiastic about joining forces. The combination will allow us to better respond to our customers' environmental services needs while maintaining a great home for our hardworking team."

"We are delighted to support Robb and the entire Miller team in this milestone acquisition," said JJ Hearty, Managing Director and Head of Business Development at Coalesce Capital. "This transaction exemplifies our strategic vision to build a vertically integrated environmental services provider through disciplined consolidation. We are executing an ambitious acquisition roadmap to create unmatched capabilities across the eastern half of the United States."

About Miller Environmental Group

Miller Environmental Group, founded in 1971, is a service-led, industry-leading provider of waste, industrial, and environmental services serving all sectors of the economy, including power & utility, transportation, retail, and manufacturing. The Company's vertically integrated network of waste treatment facilities, and national network of branches and subcontractors allows it to provide its complementary service offering at scale. Miller operates in 30 locations throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.millerenv.com.

About Coalesce Capital

Coalesce Capital is a private equity firm that partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to build enduring value around differentiated businesses. Coalesce has over $1.6 billion of regulatory assets under management and is dedicated to investing in human capital-driven and technology-enabled services companies. The firm's growth-oriented investment philosophy centers around its conviction that people are the most important ingredient of value creation. Coalesce leverages its sector expertise, strategic resources and capital to collaborate with management teams to create shared success. For more information, please visit www.coalescecap.com. Follow Coalesce on LinkedIn: @Coalesce.

Media Contact

Ed Trissel / Kate Thomspon / Sarah Salky

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449

[email protected]

SOURCE Miller Environmental Group