Miller Environmental Group Named as Finalist in the GeoStar NY-GEO 2018 TOP JOB Competition for the First Utility Based Community Geothermal System on Long Island, New York With National Grid

CALVERTON, N.Y., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG) is proud to be named as a finalist in the GeoStar NY-GEO 2018 TOP JOB Competition for the First Utility Based Community Geothermal System on Long Island, New York with National Grid. MEG was contracted by National Grid to design and build a cost-effective, renewable clean geothermal heating and cooling complex for a cluster of homes. MEG completed the geothermal bore drilling and installed the community loop field system providing heating and cooling to ten (10) homes. The Glenwood Village project is also another milestone for MEG having recently completed the geothermal system installation for the Hallock State Park Visitor Center in Jamesport, NY.

"We are proud to have the Glenwood Village project selected as a finalist for the GeoStar NY-GEO 2018 TOP JOB Competition," commented Mark Miller, President and CEO of MEG. Miller additionally stated that "MEG now has a Certified Geothermal Inspector on staff. There are only 5 individuals certified in New York State and only one on Long Island. The Certified Geothermal Inspector credential further separates MEG and adds a level of service for MEG customers with a significant level of confidence in our service."

According to NY GEO, "The objective of the GeoStar Top Job Competition is to highlight and recognize the incredible talent, creativity and imagination that exists in geothermal system designers and installers. Additionally, to communicate to those outside the industry the variety of ways that geothermal heat pump technology can be applied."

"The Glenwood Village project marks a significant step for our geothermal system design and build team at MEG. The ability to tie together ten (10) homes to a community geothermal heating and cooling system sets the stage for even larger utility based geothermal systems going forward. We are excited to be considered along with National Grid for the NY GEO award," stated Dave Reardon, Civil Engineer and Certified Geothermal Inspector with MEG.

Miller Environmental Group is a diversified environmental services company providing its clients industrial cleaning, environmental emergency response, environmental remediation, health and safety training, marine support services, and geothermal drilling coupled with heat pump sales. MEG's corporate headquarters is in Calverton, New York, and the firm has nine offices serving the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern US. For more information about MEG's services, visit www.millerenv.com.

