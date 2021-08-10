Miller Environmental Group Receives Minority Business Enterprise Certification

MEG has always valued inclusion and diversity within its workplace and its community. Tweet this

"GenNx was founded on the principles of diversity and hard work," shares Ron Blaylock, MEG'S Chairman and Founder and Managing Partner of GenNx360. "Likewise, MEG has always valued inclusion and diversity within its workplace and its community."

MEG's 50 years of success reflects the company's dedication to understanding clients' changing needs, exceeding their expectations and its commitment to innovation, professionalism, and integrity. MEG is headquartered in New York with operation centers throughout the East Coast from Vermont to Florida.

ABOUT MILLER ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP INC.

Founded in 1971, Miller Environmental Group is a leading environmental services company with teams standing by 24/7 from coast to coast, offering Industrial Services, Environmental Remediation, Emergency Response, Waste Transportation/Disposal and more, to a diverse group of clients in a wide range of industries.

Headquartered in Calverton, New York, Miller Environmental Group Inc. has 28 branch locations and six Treatment, Storage and Disposal Facilities (TSDFs), providing its clients with one-stop solutions to meet all environmental needs.

To learn more about the solutions offered by Miller Environmental Group Inc. visit millerenv.com.

