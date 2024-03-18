MILLER HIGH LIFE INVITES FANS TO TASTE THE HIGH LIFE THIS SPRING

The Champagne of Beers rolls out a roster of tasteful collaborations including a partnership with Bravo's 'Top Chef' as the Official Beer of Season 21

CHICAGO, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As The Champagne of Beers, Miller High Life has been welcoming beer lovers to taste the High Life for 120 years. Born in Wisconsin and long considered a favorite among chefs, Miller High Life is toasting to the flavors and the tastemakers in every kitchen through a series of tasteful collaborations.

To kick off its celebration of great taste, Miller High Life will join Bravo's "Top Chef" as the Official Beer of Season 21, set in Wisconsin, home of the High Life. As the official beer sponsor, Miller High Life will show up throughout the season to showcase how the Champagne of Beers is a favorite flavor and staple of the Midwest. Miller High Life will also be sponsoring a unique elimination challenge early in the season where the chefs will be tasked with cooking an entire high-end meal on a dive bar budget.

In addition to the "Top Chef" sponsorship with the award-winning culinary competition series this season, Miller High Life will be rolling out a roster of tasteful collaborations as a part of its Taste the High Life campaign including a culinary sweepstakes with a former cheftestant, a line of chef-inspired cooking apparel with "Top Chef" approved workwear brand Tilit and more culinary surprises dropping later this spring.

"Miller High Life toasts to celebrating the everyday moments in life from good friends to great food," said Frank Cirone, senior director of marketing for Miller High Life. "As the beer that's beloved by chefs across the country, we're proud to be the Official Beer of Season 21 of 'Top Chef' and look forward to serving up ways for consumers to taste the High Life all year long."

Tune in to Bravo's "Top Chef" set in Wisconsin to see Miller High Life on TV screens across the nation premiering March 20, 2024 on Bravo and streaming next day on Peacock. Visit https://www.millerhighlife.com/taste-the-high-life to keep tabs on all the ways fans can Taste the High Life and fun culinary surprises launching this spring.

