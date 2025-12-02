MILLER INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF OMARS

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLR) ("Miller Industries" or the "Company"), the World's Largest Manufacturer of Towing and Recovery Equipment, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Omars – S.p.A ("Omars"), a designer and manufacturer of towing and recovery vehicles, in an all-cash transaction for an aggregate purchase price of approximately €17.5 million, or $20.3 million, subject to certain pre- and post-closing adjustments for cash and net working capital.

Omars, headquartered in Cuneo, Italy, has over 45 years of experience in manufacturing light-duty, medium-duty and heavy-duty car carriers and recovery vehicles. With a highly complementary product portfolio, this acquisition expands Miller Industries' footprint in the European market with an additional well-recognized European brand, providing opportunities for Miller Industries to increase market share in the region. This acquisition will provide Miller Industries with additional capacity which the Company expects will improve its manufacturing flexibility and its ability to meet growing customer demands. Omars' annual revenue for 2024 was approximately $27 million and the transaction is expected to be accretive in year one.

Chief Executive Officer, William G. Miller II, stated, "This acquisition is a milestone in our plans to expand our footprint in current and new global markets. As we continue to deploy our capital allocation strategy, we remain open to global growth opportunities, while continuing to return capital directly to our shareholders through our quarterly dividend and our share repurchase program. Omars is a strong strategic fit for Miller Industries. With its modern manufacturing facility, strong sales team, and experienced senior staff, we anticipate that the Omars acquisition will provide benefits to both our top-line growth and our profitability."

Mr. Miller II, concluded, "Omars has a reputation of providing its customers with high quality and reliable products across all platforms. The combination of our existing global engineering and manufacturing resources with those of Omars will prove incredibly valuable as we look to expand throughout Europe. We look forward to working with the entire Omars team to provide a world class experience for all of our existing Miller Industries and Omars customers."

