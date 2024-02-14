Miller Law LLC Announces A Proposed Settlement With NorthShore University HealthSystem If You Paid For Inpatient Hospital Services from February 10, 2000, to December 31, 2015

CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Legal Notice

If you paid for Inpatient Hospital Services at NorthShore University HealthSystem (or Evanston Northwestern Healthcare), you Could Get Money from a Settlement.

Your rights may be affected by a proposed Settlement in a class action lawsuit with NorthShore University HealthSystem ("NorthShore"), which used to be called Evanston Northwestern Healthcare Corporation ("ENH"). The lawsuit claims that NorthShore overcharged purchasers for inpatient healthcare services after it merged with Highland Park Hospital. NorthShore denies that it did anything wrong.

Am I included? Generally, you are included in the Settlement if you are in the United States or Puerto Rico and paid for inpatient hospital services directly to NorthShore (formerly called ENH), from February 10, 2000 to December 31, 2015. You may have seen a previous notice that stated purchasers of outpatient hospital services were included in the Class. The Class has changed to include only those who purchased inpatient hospital services. Some members of the original class are not members of the Current Class. A more detailed notice, including the full class definition and who is not included, is available at www.NorthshoreAntitrustLitigation.com .

What does the Settlement provide? A $55 million Settlement Fund will pay money to eligible members of the Class; notice and administration costs; an incentive award to the class representative; and attorneys' fees, costs, and expenses.

How can I get a payment? Submit a claim form online or by mail postmarked by April 4, 2024. If your claim is valid, you may get money from the Settlement. The amount of your payment will depend on the amount you paid for inpatient hospital services and the number of claims that are filed. Detailed instructions about how to act on these rights are available at www.NorthShoreAntitrustLitigation.com .

What are my rights? If you do nothing, you will be bound by the Court's decisions. If you are a member of the Current Class and did not exclude yourself or "opt out" of the original class, you may be able to exclude yourself or "opt out" of the Current Class. You may also object to the Settlement. Your objection, or request to be excluded must be submitted by March 25, 2024. Details of how to request exclusion, or object, can be found at www.NorthShoreAntitrustLitigation.com . The Court will hold a hearing on May 6, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. to consider whether to approve the Settlement, a request for attorneys' fees of up to 1/3 of the Settlement Fund plus costs and expenses, and an incentive award to the class representative. You or your own lawyer may appear and speak at the hearing at your own expense. The Court may change these deadlines or the hearing date (and time). Check the website below for updates.

For more information: 1-800-952-3716 or visit www.NorthshoreAntitrustLitigation.com

SOURCE Miller Law LLC