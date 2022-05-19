Miller Lite and Dr. Eric Cervini Spotlight Ten Pivotal Bars in LGBTQ+ History with Release of New Guidebook, 'Beers & Queer History'

This guidebook marks the next phase of Miller Lite's 'Open & Proud' program, culminating in its latest donation to Equality Federation

CHICAGO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its pre-order launch during LGBTQ+ History Month in October 2021, Miller Lite and Dr. Eric Cervini are now releasing physical copies of the new guidebook, 'Beers and Queer History', which explores the little-known stories of ten iconic queer bars throughout history. From New York City to San Francisco and many places in between, the book gives a historical perspective to some of the most treasured queer spaces both past and present including: White Horse Inn (Oakland, Calif.), The Chicken Hut (Washington D.C.), Black Cat Cafe (San Francisco), Julius' (New York City), Black Cat Tavern (Los Angeles), Rusty's (Philadelphia), The Stonewall Inn (New York City), Jeffery Pub (Chicago), Club One (Savannah, Georgia), Panic Bar (Lincoln, Neb.).

Beers & Queer History by Dr. Eric Cervini

The guide features original illustrations from Miller Lite and historical context from Dr. Eric Cervini, Pulitzer Prize nominee and celebrated LGBTQ+ historian. In development of this guide, Dr. Cervini carefully selected each bar based on the significant role it played in either queer history, or the local LGBTQ+ community it serves. These stories highlight the bar's contributions as well as the important queer figures at their center, such as Marsha P. Johnson at the Stonewall Inn and Lady Chablis at Club One.

"It was thrilling as a historian to get an opportunity to dive into the stories of one of my favorite topics, historical queer spaces," says Dr. Cervini. "I'm honored to share these stories in partnership with Miller Lite as queer history so often goes unshared with mainstream society."

'Beers and Queer History' is Miller Lite's latest endeavor along with its 'Open & Proud' program that supports the LGBTQ+ community through a multi-year partnership with the Equality Federation aiming to make the bars it serves more inclusive spaces. Over the last year Miller Lite has hosted town-hall-style forums across the U.S., compiling the learnings from these sessions into a comprehensive training guide for bars, restaurants and venues to 'walk the walk' of authentic inclusivity. In 2022, Miller Lite will donate an additional $200,000 to Equality Federation to support its network of state-based organizations focused on LGBTQ+ community advocacy.

"Miller Lite is one of America's favorite beers, and while our fans can expect us to show up in many different ways throughout the year, our 'Open & Proud' initiative is one that is close to our hearts," said Sofia Colucci, vice president of marketing, Miller Family of Brands. "We hope the release of this guidebook and its crucial lessons will inspire people to be more inclusive, to learn and to share their own authentic stories."

Those that purchased 'Beers and Queer History' at pre-order will begin receiving books this month. For anyone interested in purchasing the guidebook, they can sign up for notification of new quantities at shop.MillerLite.com . For more information on Miller Lite and its commitment to the LGBTQ+ community, visit MillerLite.com/Open-Proud.

About Miller Brewing Company

Miller Brewing Company was founded in 1855 by Frederick J. Miller when he purchased the Plank Road Brewery in Milwaukee, a city he chose as the best place for a brewery given its access to great water. Miller Lite, the original great-tasting light pilsner beer, (MillerLite.com, Facebook.com/MillerLite, @MillerLite on Twitter, YouTube.com/MillerLite) was introduced nationally in 1975 and is among the top-five selling beers in the United States. The brewery's oldest enduring beer is Miller High Life (MillerHighLife.com, Facebook.com/MillerHighLife, @MillerHighLife on Twitter). Known as the Champagne of Beers, it was introduced in 1903 and still is brewed with the same yeast strain that Miller carried in his pocket from Germany. Miller Genuine Draft (MGD.com, Facebook.com/MillerGenuineDraft, @Miller_Global on Twitter), introduced in 1986, is the original cold-filtered, packaged draft beer. Miller Brewing Company is part of the North America business unit of Molson Coors Beverage Company. Learn more at MolsonCoors.com, at Facebook.com/Molsoncoors or Instagram and Twitter through @MolsonCoors.

About Equality Federation

Equality Federation is an advocacy accelerator rooted in social justice, building power in our network of state-based lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) advocacy organizations. Since 1997, Equality Federation has become a leading movement builder, national network, and strategic partner to 40+ member organizations that advocate for LGBTQ+ people in the states. Collectively, our member network of state partners mobilizes more than 2 million supporters across the country. From Equality Florida to Freedom Oklahoma to Basic Rights Oregon, we amplify the power of the state-based LGBTQ+ movement. We won't stop until all LGBTQ+ people are fully empowered and represented in their communities and experience full equality in their lives.

About Dr. Eric Cervini

Dr. Eric Cervini is a historian of LGBTQ+ politics, a NYT bestselling author, and a Pulitzer Prize finalist for his first book, The Deviant's War: The Homosexual vs. the United States of America. The Deviant's War also won the Publishing Triangle's Randy Shilts Award for Gay Nonfiction, the New York Times Editors' Choice, and the "Best Read of 2020" at the Queerties.

Cervini graduated summa cum laude from Harvard College and was a Gates Scholar at the University of Cambridge, where he received his PhD. Cervini serves on the Board of Advisors of the Mattachine Society of Washington, D.C., a nonprofit dedicated to the preservation of queer American history. His award-winning digital exhibitions have been featured in Harvard's Rudenstine Gallery, and he has presented his research to audiences across America and the United Kingdom.

He lives in Los Angeles with his drag queen boyfriend and their dog, Moo Bear.

