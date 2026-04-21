Miller Lite And Livvy Dunne Partner On "Legendary Moments" Campaign, Drop First-of-its-Kind Tea Set

The "Legendary Moments" campaign celebrates IRL connection and "spilling the tea" on stories that come from it with a new limited-edition Miller Lite tea set

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Miller Lite and Livvy Dunne launch "Legendary Moments with Livvy," a partnership that encourages logging off, showing up and making real-life moments worth reliving.

Kicking off the campaign, Miller Lite and Livvy Dunne are releasing a first-of-its-kind, limited-edition Miller Tea Time set designed to turn debriefs with friends into a shared ritual, because, let's face it, that's when the best "tea" is spilled.

The bespoke set includes four tea cups emulating the brand's iconic can, four saucers and an innovative kettle that pours a 12oz can of Miller Lite, putting a playful twist on the viral "spill the tea" trend.

CHICAGO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Lite and Livvy Dunne – athlete, actor, model, and proud Miller Lite fan – are joining forces to launch "Legendary Moments with Livvy," a campaign encouraging fans to log off, show up and say "yes!" to making real-life connections.

From baseball games to happy hours with friends, Livvy almost always has a Miller Lite in hand – and now that real-life fandom is coming full circle. It all starts with a first-of-its-kind, limited-edition Miller Tea Time set designed to elevate one of the most sacred social events: the debrief.

Miller Lite and Livvy Dunne launch “Legendary Moments with Livvy,” a campaign encouraging fans to log off, show up and say yes to making real-life connections. Miller Lite and Livvy Dunne introduce a first-of-its-kind, limited-edition Miller Tea Time set designed to turn debriefs with friends into a shared ritual inspired by “spilling the tea."

"Some of my favorite memories come from just saying 'yes' to going out with friends, but the best part is always talking about it the day after," said Livvy Dunne. "That's when the real tea comes out. For me and my friends, Miller Time brings us together and, now, Miller Tea Time is all about the debrief."

Inspired by the cultural phenomenon of "spilling the tea," the set taps into a global trend with more than 1.8 million posts under #spillthetea on TikTok, where friend groups across the world relive their most unforgettable moments. As her over 13 million followers across Instagram and TikTok already know, Livvy knows how to turn any moment into a legendary story. Her favorite? Reminiscing and spilling the tea after.

"For more than 50 years, Miller Lite has championed the idea that the best moments start when you show up," said Courtney Benedict, Vice President of Marketing, Molson Coors Beverage Company, Miller Lite Family of Brands. "Livvy is a natural extension of that belief, and together we're inspiring fans to embrace the moments and connections that turn into legendary stories."

INTRODUCING THE FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND MILLER TEA TIME SET

Crafted to evoke Miller Lite's iconic cans, the centerpiece of each Miller Tea Time set is a custom-designed tea kettle, featuring a built-in beer-puncturing mechanism. Fans can place a 12oz can of Miller Lite into the top of the kettle, where a special mechanism allows beer to fill the kettle and flow through the spout when pouring – turning "spilling the tea" into a perfectly chilled Miller Lite moment.

Four branded tea cups and a silver saucer accompany each set, designed to encourage "spill the tea" sessions with friends. Fans 21+ can visit www.millerlite.com/millerteatime to learn more and purchase a limited-edition Miller Tea Time set, dropping in limited quantities starting at 11 a.m. ET on April 21 and again at 11 a.m. ET on April 28.

CONTINUING LEGENDARY MOMENTS WITH LIVVY

The Miller Tea Time Set is just the start! The partnership continues all summer long, with Livvy making appearances at major cultural moments and festivals, kicking off at Miller Lite's new experiential space, The Social Lite Club, debuting at Jazz Fest this April.

Building on the spirit of showing up, The Social Lite Club is an immersive, dual-level experience featuring a lively bar, second-floor hangout and signature "conversation pit." The space brings fans into the world of Original Lite Beer, designed to turn festival moments into Miller Time and connections into legendary stories.

Fans can keep tabs on Livvy's appearances by following @MillerLite and @livvydunne on social media.

ABOUT MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has brewed beverages that unite people to celebrate all life's moments. From our core power brands Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, Molson Canadian, Carling and Ožujsko to our above premium brands including Madrí Excepcional, Staropramen, Blue Moon Belgian White and Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, to our economy and value brands like Miller High Life and Keystone Light, we produce many beloved and iconic beers. While Molson Coors' history is rooted in beer, we offer a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well, including flavored beverages like Vizzy Hard Seltzer, spirits like Five Trail whiskey and non-alcoholic beverages like ZOA Energy. As a business, our ambition is to be the first choice for our people, our consumers and our customers, and our success depends on our ability to make our products available to meet a wide range of consumer segments and occasions.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through its Americas and EMEA&APAC reporting segments and is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

Contact: Kaylee Braasch, [email protected]

SOURCE Molson Coors Beverage Company