Miller Lite Introduces Miller Timeless Collection, A 'Heartbreakingly Beautiful' Set Of Gem-Encrusted, 10K Gold Rings To Celebrate The Return Of Football

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For decades, football season has been synonymous with cracking open a cold beer with friends. Since last season looked different for fans nationwide, Miller Lite is introducing the Miller Timeless Collection, a set of six finely crafted rings that pay homage to the moment many of us have been dreaming about: getting the gameday crew back together again.

The Miller Timeless Collection

The Miller Timeless Collection includes a one-of-a-kind set of six heartbreakingly beautiful rings for six one-of-a-kind friends. Each custom ring is carefully adorned with a variety of precious gems, all inlaid in 10K gold. A built-in sensor inside each ring detects when another collection ring is close by, and when all together, they unlock free Miller Lite for life* – allowing those who possess the rings to commit to their crew not simply for the season, but for eternity. To see the beautiful rings in action, check out the video here .

"There is no truer embodiment of Miller Time than cheering on your favorite team, with your gameday crew, and a cold beer in hand," said Sofia Colucci, vice president of marketing, Miller Family of Brands. "We desperately missed this feeling last year, which is why fans now deserve to taste victory all season long – with fine jewelry to match. The Miller Timeless Collection celebrates our long-awaited reunions by unlocking a lifetime of memories and Miller Time."

For a chance to win this incredible collection, fans must follow Miller Lite on Instagram and post a photo of their gameday crew with the hashtags #MillerTimelessCollection and #Contest. The post must tag @Miller Lite and must include a caption sharing why the group deserves to win The Miller Timeless Collection and "beer for life". More contest details can be found at www.MillerTimelessCollection.com.

The Miller Timeless Collection is supported with a robust 360 marketing campaign that will be deployed across paid, owned and organic social media, social influencers and traditional earned media relations. Football legends and brothers, Kyle Long and Chris Long, have also teamed up with Miller Lite to show off this first-of-its-kind ring collection.

"Since the season started, it's been great to see how fans, teams and players are coming back together to crack a beer and enjoy the game," said retired NFL player and Miller Lite partner Chris Long. "I know my friends at Miller Lite feel the exact same, and I am excited to team up with them to introduce the Miller Timeless Collection, which is encouraging friends to huddle on game day with a cold beer in hand."

For more details on how you can snag the one-of-a-kind collection of rings* for your friends 21 and up, visit wwww.MillerTimelessCollection.com and follow @MillerLite on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. "Beer for Life" awarded as a $10,000 digital prepaid card to the winner only. Contest entry period begins at or about 12:00 PM CT on 9/24/21 and ends at 11:59:59 PM CT on 10/25/21. Open only to legal residents of the 50 US/DC who are 21 years or older. Click Here for Official Rules, including how to enter, judging criteria, prize details, and restrictions. Void where prohibited. Msg&data rates may apply.

About Miller Brewing Company

Miller Brewing Company was founded in 1855 by Frederick J. Miller when he purchased the Plank Road Brewery in Milwaukee, a city he chose as the best place for a brewery given its access to great water. Miller Lite, the original great-tasting light pilsner beer, (MillerLite.com, Facebook.com/MillerLite, @MillerLite on Twitter, YouTube.com/MillerLite) was introduced nationally in 1975 and is among the top-five selling beers in the United States. The brewery's oldest enduring beer is Miller High Life (MillerHighLife.com, Facebook.com/MillerHighLife, @MillerHighLife on Twitter). Known as the Champagne of Beers, it was introduced in 1903 and still is brewed with the same yeast strain that Miller carried in his pocket from Germany. Miller Genuine Draft (MGD.com, Facebook.com/MillerGenuineDraft, @Miller_Global on Twitter), introduced in 1986, is the original cold-filtered, packaged draft beer. Miller Brewing Company is part of the North America business unit of Molson Coors Beverage Company. Learn more at MolsonCoors.com, at Facebook.com/Molsoncoors or Instagram and Twitter with @MolsonCoors.

SOURCE Molson Coors