Miller Lite Is Turning Virtual Cheers into Real-Life Beers at the 'Meta Lite Bar' in Decentraland

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Football's biggest day is virtually here. Each year, millions of Americans huddle to watch the "Big Game" and enjoy some great-tasting Miller Lite. But why stick within the confines of the stadium (or your living room) when there's a whole metaverse out there to explore? This year, Miller Lite is bringing game day and Miller Time where they've never gone before. Welcome to the Meta Lite Bar, the first-ever brand hosted bar in the metaverse and the only place you'll catch Miller Lite's "Big Game" ad.

Welcome to the Meta Lite Bar, the first-ever brand hosted bar in the metaverse and the only place you’ll catch Miller Lite's “Big Game” ad. Welcome to the Meta Lite Bar, the first-ever brand hosted bar in the metaverse and the only place you’ll catch Miller Lite's “Big Game” ad. Welcome to the Meta Lite Bar, the first-ever brand hosted bar in the metaverse and the only place you’ll catch Miller Lite's “Big Game” ad.

If there's one thing the metaverse needs, it's a bar stocked with Miller Lite. To make the digital universe feel more like the real one, Miller Lite is building something simple that people know and love: a classic tavern. On Feb. 7 at 8 a.m. ET, fans can stroll on over to the Meta Lite Bar in Decentraland. Patrons (21+) are invited to enjoy an immersive, communal experience with interactive features, virtual pilsners, and a chance to have their real Sunday football celebration paid for by Miller Lite with the Virtual Cheers for Real Beers giveaway.

It's all "fun and games" at the Meta Lite Bar – visitors can interact with a slew of classic bar fixtures. Step up to the plate with darts or billiards, give the halftime show a run for its money by taking to the bar stage with digital instruments, snap an actual meta-selfie in the photo booth, select some tunes on the vintage jukebox and more. A night in doesn't mean you can't have a wild night out in the metaverse.

"While many brands are showing up in the metaverse right now, Miller Lite is doing things differently by keeping one foot in the virtual world and another in the real world," said Sofia Colucci, global VP of Miller family of brands. "We're using our Meta Lite Bar to encourage real-life hangouts over real-life beer by giving guests a chance to score their stock of game-day Miller Lite on us. Now, you and your avatar can enjoy Miller Time with friends."

Miller Lite has a long history of imaginative advertising both in and out of the "Big Game," despite attempts from competitors to deter. From feel-good commercials in the 70s and 80s to last year's "Ridiculously Long URL," Miller Lite continues to find creative and innovative ways for beer lovers to enjoy their favorite light beer. This year, Miller Lite's Meta Lite Bar is the only place you'll catch the first-ever "Big Game" ad in the metaverse, premiering in full-length on Sun., Feb. 13. To celebrate the premiere, the Meta Lite Bar will have limited quantities of exclusive wearable Miller Lite NFT swag for registered Decentraland users with a crypto wallet starting Feb. 13.

Before and on the "Big Game," go virtual to get your real Sunday football celebration paid for by Miller Lite with the Virtual Cheers for Real Beers giveaway. It's easy to enter: Visit the Meta Lite Bar in Decentraland via millerlite.com/metalitebar, pour yourself a beer from the golden bar tap, and follow the prompt to instantly learn if you won! From Feb. 7 to Feb. 13, an average of ten patrons daily will win $500 cash (real, not crypto) to stock IRL game day parties with great-tasting Miller Lite and more. Stop by to bring the complete Meta Lite Bar experience (and beer) home.

Miller Lite Meta Lite Bar was co-created by DDB Chicago and DDB San Francisco. For more info on the Meta Lite Bar, visit millerlite.com/metalitebar. Follow Miller Lite on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, or visit www.millerlite.com to stay up to speed on the latest news and info.

Abbreviated Giveaway Rules:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Promotion begins at or about 7:00 AM CT on 2/7/22 and ends at 11:59:59 PM CT 2/13/22. Open only to legal residents of the 50 US/DC who are 21 years or older. Click Here for Official Rules, including how to enter, odds, prize details, and restrictions. Void where prohibited. Msg&data rates may apply.

About Miller Brewing Company

Miller Brewing Company was founded in 1855 by Frederick J. Miller when he purchased the Plank Road Brewery in Milwaukee, a city he chose as the best place for a brewery given its access to great water. Miller Lite, the original great-tasting light pilsner beer, (MillerLite.com, Facebook.com/MillerLite, @MillerLite on Twitter, YouTube.com/MillerLite) was introduced nationally in 1975 and is among the top-five selling beers in the United States. The brewery's oldest enduring beer is Miller High Life (MillerHighLife.com, Facebook.com/MillerHighLife, @MillerHighLife on Twitter). Known as the Champagne of Beers, it was introduced in 1903 and still is brewed with the same yeast strain that Miller carried in his pocket from Germany. Miller Genuine Draft (MGD.com, Facebook.com/MillerGenuineDraft, @Miller_Global on Twitter), introduced in 1986, is the original cold-filtered, packaged draft beer. Miller Brewing Company is part of the North America business unit of Molson Coors Beverage Company. Learn more at MolsonCoors.com, at Facebook.com/Molsoncoors or Instagram and Twitter with @MolsonCoors.

Media Contacts:

Rachel Dickens

[email protected]

Sarah Mullarkey

[email protected]

SOURCE Molson Coors