Miller Lite Pays Homage To Milwaukee Baseball With Commemorative Bottle Openers For Fans

MILWAUKEE, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Miller Lite is announcing a fan promotion to honor the Brewers' longstanding relationship with the Molson Coors Beverage Company, formerly the Miller Brewing Company. Just last year, Molson Coors and their Wisconsin distributor partners announced an multi-year extension of their partnership with the team which will keep the company as the official beer partner of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Now Miller Lite is giving 500 lucky fans the chance to own a unique bottle opener made with pieces from iconic signs that hung at Miller Park for 20 years.

"Miller and the Milwaukee Brewers have been teamed up since the franchise launched, and we're honored to have had the Miller name associated with a storied franchise that has brought so much to this city", said Andrew McGuire, Great Lakes Regional Vice President of Molson Coors. "As a way to celebrate the park's rich past and a partnership that will continue for years to come, we wanted to give fans a way to hold onto some history – and open a few ice-cold Miller Lites as they root the Brewers onto a successful season."

Fans can enter to win their piece of Miller Park history by texting* MILLERPARK to 28130. The promotion will run from April 1, 2021 (opening day) through May 31, 2021. Five hundred bottle openers are available to the public and the 500 winners will be chosen at random. No Purchase Necessary to enter or win.

And beer fans who come to a Brewers game this season will also have the opportunity to enjoy a Miller Lite at the brand-new Miller Lite Landing, a new viewing deck located in the outfield Loge Level. The Miller Lite Landing includes seating with tables, charging stations, flat screen televisions and a 7-foot Brewers logo made out of Miller Lite cans.

Miller Lite is the original light beer, launched in 1975 with only 96 calories and 3.2 grams of carbs. For decades Miller Lite has been known as a great tasting, less filling American pilsner beer best enjoyed with friends. For more information visit www.MillerLite.com.

