The new campaign includes limited edition drinkable VHS Beer Tapes that will be available at the last remaining BLOCKBUSTER® store.

CHICAGO, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1975, Miller Lite sparked a debate where iconic stars disagreed for decades: what's the best thing about Miller Lite? Does it Taste Great, or is it Less Filling? To revive the iconic dispute, Miller Lite is introducing a new generation of All Stars who will go head to head in a new, modern evolution of the campaign, airing for the first time during March Madness today.

Miller Lite revives iconic Great Taste, Less Filling debate featuring a new generation of celebrity All Stars

The campaign features a new roster of All Stars including actor Luke Wilson, football icon J.J. Watt, baseball superstars David Ortiz and Jorge Posada, one of basketball's greatest players Reggie Miller, and Olympian and soccer legend, Mia Hamm. In the first ad, Destiny, fans will watch the one and only J.J. Watt as he comes out of retirement to answer his true calling, becoming a Miller Lite All Star. Following the first ad, fans will watch J.J. Watt and his fellow retirees continue to debate the merits of the brand through a series that spin on the original ads, which captivated beer lovers across the nation for decades.

"Growing up, I watched the biggest names in sports battle it out in the iconic debate of what makes Miller Lite so great, could it be that it Tastes Great? Or is it that it's Less Filling?," asked J.J. Watt, former pro-football player and Miller Lite All Star. "I've always been team Less Filling, and that won't change, but to have the opportunity to work with Miller Lite to officially reignite this major debate is pretty special being from Wisconsin… let's keep the Lite-hearted conversation alive for another decade!"

To celebrate the return of the Great Taste, Less Filling campaign, Miller Lite is dropping Beer Tapes for nostalgia-loving fans to get in on the great beer debate. Miller Lite Beer Tapes are a double feature set - one a real playable VHS that brings fans along an interactive experience to join the debate, unlocking the chance for beer on us for a year. The second feature is a VHS-shaped novelty glass that fans will be able to get their hands on and drink out of (yes, a literal drinkable VHS)

"Miller Lite launched the Light beer category with this iconic debate that has remained unanswered, and we want to continue the conversation for years to come," said Ann Legan, vice president of marketing for Miller Family at Molson Coors. "Now with the help of a new generation of All Stars and the nostalgic and drinkable VHS Beer Tapes, fans can proclaim their loyalty to their favorite side of the debate by scanning their very own Beer Tapes and locking in their answer, Great Taste, or Less Filling".

Fans who want to join in the great debate can head to the last remaining BLOCKBUSTER® store in Bend, Oregon on March 28 to pick up a Miller Lite Beer Tape in person. If fans cannot make it to Oregon, they will have a chance to win* a Beer Tape through a sweepstakes. Fans can visit Miller Lite's Instagram page @MillerLite on 3/21 to learn more about how to enter!

