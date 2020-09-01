Miller Lite Says Forget 2020 and Brings Us Back to the '70s with the Miller Timeshare

CHICAGO, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 needs to get its groove back, so Miller Lite is bringing you good vibes only through the Miller Timeshare. This Midwest pad lets you escape 2020 and go back in time for a more carefree Miller Time. For $96 a night, a group of buddies can book their stay at the Miller Timeshare exclusively on Hotels.com and enjoy Miller Time like it's 1975 (when Miller Lite was first introduced nationally). Additionally, summer travel looks different in 2020, while Labor Day typically sees millions of Americans boarding planes for getaways, 85%* are planning or likely to go on a road trip this summer for a change of scenery. Consumers can boogie on over for an out-of-sight view of Mona Lake, Michigan; a short drive from both Detroit and Chicago.

(PRNewsfoto/Miller Lite)

"End of summer travel looks a little different this year," said Courtney Dugan, director of activation for Miller Lite. "But it's still time for Miller Time, so Miller Lite created the Miller Timeshare, a groovy space for a small group to get together, put on a record, crack open some beers, and escape 2020 for a couple days."

Miller Lite took what once was an everyday lake house and completely overhauled it into the Miller Timeshare to take people back in time to 1975. The Miller Timeshare is complete with mod furniture, a bomb avocado-colored kitchen, groovy shag carpets, nifty house plants and funky wood paneling. The pad also features a stellar game room with a pinball machine, old school record player and throwback '70s board games.

Here's the skinny to book the pad:

Visit www.hotels.com/page/MillerTimeshare starting September 4 at 9AM CST

starting at Groups (up to eight people) can book the Timeshare (three night maximum) for dates between September 10 and September 30

Booking is first, come first served… so be there or be square (i.e., while supplies last; void where prohibited)

For 21 and up only

Miller Lite is the original light beer, founded in 1975 with only 96 calories and 3.2 grams of carbs. For decades Miller Lite has been known as a great tasting, less filling American pilsner beer best enjoyed with friends. For more follow @MillerLite on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook and check out #MillerTimeshare for more updates on our '70s pad.

*Survey commissioned by Expedia and conducted by Survey Monkey, polling 1,077 respondents, aged 18+, located in the U.S.

About Miller Brewing Company

Miller Brewing Company was founded in 1855 by Frederick J. Miller when he purchased the Plank Road Brewery in Milwaukee, a city he chose as the best place for a brewery given its access to great water. Miller Lite, the original great-tasting light pilsner beer, (MillerLite.com, Facebook.com/MillerLite, @MillerLite on Twitter, YouTube.com/MillerLite) was introduced nationally in 1975 and is among the top-five selling beers in the United States. The brewery's oldest enduring beer is Miller High Life (MillerHighLife.com, Facebook.com/MillerHighLife, @MillerHighLife on Twitter). Known as the Champagne of Beers, it was introduced in 1903 and still is brewed with the same yeast strain that Miller carried in his pocket from Germany. Miller Genuine Draft (MGD.com, Facebook.com/MillerGenuineDraft, @Miller_Global on Twitter), introduced in 1986, is the original cold-filtered, packaged draft beer.

