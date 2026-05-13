Miller Lite Scores Big with New Limited-Edition Matchball for the True MVPs, the Fans

Timed to the summer of soccer and as part of its new "Miller Time is on U.S." campaign, Miller Lite introduces a first-of-its-kind, reloadable soccer ball and more

Key Summary Bullets

Miller Lite debuts first-of-its-kind Matchball for soccer's real MVPs —the fans.

The reloadable Matchball holds up to 12 Miller Lites, transforming an iconic symbol of the sport into the ultimate watch party centerpiece.

Fans 21+ can purchase the Matchball for $19.75 (a nod to Miller Lite's founding year) at shop.millerlite.com/matchball starting May 20, while supplies last.

The Matchball LTO is supported by the "Miller Time is on U.S." full 360-degree campaign across paid and organic social, consumer promotions, cross-collaborative merchandise partnerships, influencers and PR, all designed to highlight MVP fan behaviors — like showing up and enjoying a Miller Lite with friends.

CHICAGO, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world gears up for the summer of soccer, Miller Lite goes all-in on the fans with brand new "Miller Time is on U.S." campaign debuting alongside the watch party essential of the season: a limited-edition Miller Time MVP Matchball, transforming gatherings across the nation into legendary moments. While the players may be awarded on the pitch, the Original Light Beer knows the real MVP is the fans who spark pandemonium in the stands and watch parties alike.

The first-of-its-kind Miller Time MVP Matchball holds up to 12 Miller Lites, transforming soccer’s most iconic symbol into the ultimate watch party centerpiece.

The first-of-its-kind, commemorative Miller Time MVP Matchball gives soccer fans what they've never had before – a classic soccer ball with a Miller Lite upgrade. Clocking in at about 1.5 times the size of a regulation ball and holding up to 12 Miller Lites to enjoy with your favorite lineup, this for-drinking-not-kicking innovation is fully reloadable and comes with a display stand, designed to be the centerpiece of gameday, from kickoff to the final whistle.

From the friend who gets to the bar early to lock down the table to the one who kindly explains offsides to the group, these are the moments and the people that turn every gameday into Miller Time. With the Matchball, Miller Lite toasts those fans—proving you don't have to be on the pitch to be part of the action. You just have to show up.

MILLER TIME IS ON U.S.

The limited edition Miller Time MVP Matchball and accompanying "Miller Time is on U.S." campaign are the latest iterations of Miller Lite's "Legendary Moments Start With a Lite" platform. They remind fans that the best moments aren't just watched, they're shared. Backed by a full 360-degree campaign across paid and organic social, consumer promotions, cross-collaborative merchandise partnerships, influencers and PR, Miller Lite is spotlighting MVP fan behavior — from rallying the crew to bringing the energy that defines every matchday experience. Whether it's a packed bar, a living room or a backyard party celebrating the beautiful game or America's anniversary, it's always Miller Time this summer.

"This summer is a massive moment for soccer and beer fans alike," said Courtney Benedict, Vice President of Marketing, Miller Lite Family of Brands. "As America's Original Light Beer, Miller Lite was made for moments like this. The Matchball is our way of celebrating and rewarding the fans who bring the traditions and unmatched energy to every watch party…and a soccer ball that fits a 12 pack? That's just fun!'"

HOW TO GET FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND GAME DAY ESSENTIAL

The Matchball will be available through multiple drops starting on May 20 and again on June 3, while supplies last, exclusively at shop.millerlite.com/matchball for $19.75—a nod to 1975, the year Miller Lite was created. For fans who miss out, Miller Lite is offering another way to get in on the action. Through the Miller Time MVP Contest, fans 21+ can nominate the MVPs of their crew on social for a chance to win a Matchball.*

Fans 21+ can learn more, shop upcoming drops and follow along for the giveaway by visiting MillerLite.com and following @MillerLite on social media.

*NO PURCHASE OR SCAN NECESSARY. Contest begins on May 13, 2026 at approximately 7:15 AM ET and ends on 7/19/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Open only to legal residents of 50 U.S. (D.C), 21+ years of age. See Official Rules for details, including how to enter, judging criteria, prize details & restrictions, at www.millerlite.com/MVP. Prize awarded to winning contest entrant and not the MVP. Void where prohibited.

ABOUT MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has brewed beverages that unite people to celebrate all life's moments. From our core power brands Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, Molson Canadian, Carling and Ožujsko to our above premium brands including Madrí Excepcional, Staropramen, Blue Moon Belgian White and Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, to our economy and value brands like Miller High Life and Keystone Light, we produce many beloved and iconic beers. While Molson Coors' history is rooted in beer, we offer a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well, including flavored beverages like Vizzy Hard Seltzer, spirits like Five Trail whiskey and non-alcoholic beverages like ZOA Energy. As a business, our ambition is to be the first choice for our people, our consumers and our customers, and our success depends on our ability to make our products available to meet a wide range of consumer segments and occasions.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through its Americas and EMEA&APAC reporting segments and is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

SOURCE Molson Coors Beverage Company