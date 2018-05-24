Miller Lite's Conciertos Originales Kicks Off Nine-City Tour With Top International Artists

CHICAGO, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Lite's Conciertos Originales, the free, multi-city Latin music series, returns to deliver another set of electrifying shows for music fans 21 and over. This year, the series will bring 18 concerts to nine cities across the country, featuring a range of artists who are dominating the Latin music charts. Miller Lite's Conciertos Originales begins on May 24 in Dallas with the renowned regional Mexican band Banda El Recodo, and will run through December with more memorable performances from artists like La Séptima Banda, La Adictiva Banda San José de Mesillas and Gente de Zona.

"We feel honored and excited to join Miller Lite's Conciertos Originales this year," said Poncho Lizárraga, co-owner and clarinetist for Banda El Recodo. "This series gives us a unique opportunity to give back to our fans with what we do best, performing and connecting with them through music as they enjoy great-tasting beer in good company."

Apart from enjoying the music of high-caliber Latin artists, attendees can experience live entertainment in an intimate setting with the benefits of a large-scale concert, and select fans may have the opportunity to enjoy meet and greets with headlining artists.

"Miller Lite's Conciertos Originales is a fan-first experience above everything," said Stephanie O'Farrell, senior brand manager of Miller Lite. "In addition to seeing some of the biggest names in Latin music in an intimate setting, the concerts are completely free and filled with great-tasting Miller Lite for fans to enjoy."

Miller Lite's Conciertos Originales, which is exclusively for those 21 and over, will be making stops in the following cities: Dallas; Houston; San Antonio; McAllen; Miami; Chicago; Las Vegas; Phoenix; and Irwindale, Calif.

Entry is free for those 21 and over, on a first come, first served basis. To stay up to date on Miller Lite's Conciertos Originales, visit www.MillerLite.com and follow @MillerLite on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Miller Brewing Company

Miller Brewing Company was founded in 1855 by Frederick J. Miller when he purchased the Plank Road Brewery in Milwaukee, a city he chose as the best place for a brewery given its access to great water. Miller Lite, the original great-tasting light pilsner beer, (MillerLite.com, Facebook.com/MillerLite, @MillerLite on Twitter, YouTube.com/MillerLite) was introduced nationally in 1975 and is among the top-five selling beers in the United States. The brewery's oldest enduring beer is Miller High Life (MillerHighLife.com, Facebook.com/MillerHighLife, @MillerHighLife on Twitter). Known as the Champagne of Beers, it was introduced in 1903 and still is brewed with the same yeast strain that Miller carried in his pocket from Germany. Miller Genuine Draft (MGD.com, Facebook.com/MillerGenuineDraft, @Miller_Global on Twitter), introduced in 1986, is the original cold-filtered, packaged draft beer. Miller Brewing Company operates in the United States and Puerto Rico as part of MillerCoors, a joint venture of SABMiller plc and Molson Coors Brewing Company. Learn more at MillerCoors.com, at Facebook.com/MillerCoors or on Twitter through @MillerCoors.

