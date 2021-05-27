Miller-Motte College Partners with Excel High School to Provide Pathway to High School Diploma

WILMINGTON, N.C., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller-Motte College and Excel High School are excited to announce a new partnership that will help individuals who didn't graduate from high school go back to class and earn their diplomas through an accredited online high school. The program, which is delivered 100% online, will be administered through Excel High School with Miller-Motte covering the cost for students and providing access to the school's facilities, computers and a facilitator to assist students to help ensure their success.

"Excel High School is a leader in the field and we look forward to working with them to help more people take advantage of all that a high school diploma affords – things like accessing jobs with larger salaries, attending college and feeling that sense of accomplishment that comes with realizing a goal," said Dr. Andrea Snow, Senior Vice President-Academics & Career Services for the Ancora Education group of private, post-secondary schools located across the U.S., including Miller-Motte.

"Excel High School is proud to partner with Ancora Education to provide adult learners a unique opportunity aimed to help adults re-engage their education, graduate from high school with an accredited diploma, and attend college," said Rod Clarkson, Excel's CEO.

Individuals interested in the program must apply and interview through Miller-Motte and agree to attend Excel's online delivered classes on the Miller-Motte campus three days a week for two-to-three hours per day. Miller-Motte does not teach the classes but provides community-facing support throughout the process. The length of the program varies for each student depending upon the number of credits they have coming into the program.

"Online courses and study applications at Excel High School are highly accessible and easy to navigate. The grading system is refreshingly fair, and the staff is made up of genuinely good, hardworking educators who seek to bring out the best in students. I recommend Excel High School to everyone," said Jalen, an Excel graduate. "Traditional high school did not work for me, so I thank God for Excel and having the opportunity to graduate."

Excel High School offers online high school courses that meet State standards for high school graduation. Courses are easy to navigate and help ensure that students' master the course subject matter. Online Courses at EHS are available anytime - 24/7 and each student is supported by an advisor and a highly qualified subject matter expert. Excel High School is a fully functioning, accredited high school.

"Everyone I worked with at Excel is supportive, responsive, and even though courses are online, I felt like I was working with real people that cared about my success," said Luke, an Excel graduate. "The program wasn't easy, but it was worth it. I cannot thank Excel High School enough for helping me earn my high school diploma."

Excel High School issues the final diploma to students who graduate from the online program. There is no obligation to enroll at Miller-Motte following graduation.

"This is a service we provide for our communities because a high school diploma improves eligibility for employment and secondary education opportunities – both of which have a significant economic impact in the communities we serve," said Dr. Snow.

