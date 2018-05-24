Miller Nash Graham & Dunn Adds Patent Team

PORTLAND, Ore., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Nash Graham & Dunn LLP announced today that the attorneys from Marger Johnson, a well-respected 32-year-old patent law firm, will join the firm's intellectual property practice team. Each of the seven patent attorneys has extensive experience working in all aspects of patent law including electronic circuits and hardware, technology, engineering, bioscience, software and computer arts.

Marger Johnson attorneys joining Miller Nash Graham & Dunn include Featured Julie Reed (president), Alex Johnson, Justin Wagner and Kevin Ross. Not pictured: Alan McCollum, Sean O'Brien and Marie Weiskopf.

"As the economy has grown, the need for highly skilled attorneys who can help companies protect their intellectual property, and specifically with patents, has also grown," said Kieran Curley, Managing Partner at Miller Nash Graham & Dunn. "We are enthusiastic about bringing an entire team of well-known patent lawyers into the firm and what it means for our current clients that have complex patent needs."

The Marger Johnson attorneys join Miller Nash Graham & Dunn's existing intellectual property team, expanding the capabilities of a team that offers a full range of services for businesses and individuals, including IP procurement, enforcement, licensing, dispute resolution, portfolio management and technology transfer. Beyond patent strength, the Marger Johnson attorneys will augment the firm's broad intellectual property practice, applying their varied and well-rounded backgrounds, as engineers or former in-house counsel at well-known corporations like Texas Instruments, Hewlett Packard, Micron Technologies, Sharp Labs America, and Louisiana Pacific.

"We're thrilled to help grow Miller Nash Graham & Dunn's intellectual property services for clients," said Julie Reed, President of Marger Johnson. "Joining a larger firm allows us to add value for our clients by helping them consolidate and streamline their outside legal services, including litigation, tax, contracting, and employment to name a few."

Adding new attorneys to its intellectual property practice is part of a long-term growth strategy for Miller Nash Graham & Dunn. In 2015, Portland's Miller Nash and Seattle's Graham & Dunn combined, creating a 155-attorney law firm focused on serving West Coast and national clients.

Attorneys joining Miller Nash Graham & Dunn as of July 1 are:

About Miller Nash Graham & Dunn LLP

Miller Nash Graham & Dunn is a premier West Coast multiservice law firm, offering comprehensive, responsive and innovative services to clients, ranging from businesses, nonprofit organizations and public-sector entities to individuals. The firm's clients operate in a variety of significant industries, including banking, biotech, construction, education, energy, food & beverage, government, manufacturing, real estate, securities and technology. The firm has received multiple awards for being a top partnership for diversity and women and for corporate philanthropy. More information is available at www.millernash.com.

