Miller Paint Deems 'Desireé' Its Color of the Year for 2022

"With 2021 coming to a close and a shared desire for hope and healing, Desireé is a point of light and warmth, calling on us to pause and reflect," says Puji Sherer, Director of Color Marketing for Miller Paint. "A collective wish for new beginnings leads us to thoughtful hues that support renewal, reflection, and a sense of optimism in 2022."

Desireé is an unexpected yet welcome accent in outdoor settings—perfect on a potting shed door or a window box bursting with blooms. For a grounded color combination, it pairs well with a muted green, rich olive, or earthy brown. "The color is a hopeful reminder of new life and healing, like crocus petals peeking through the snow: a perfect complement to gardens in every season," adds Sherer.

As for interiors, "We are moving away from basic, expected neutrals in interiors and are craving color," says Sherer. Desireé proves versatile and complex, with a brightness that offers a coloristic surprise in places like entryway doors loaded with architectural detail. Desireé is also soft enough to be used for entire rooms or hallways. A light lavender with touches of pink and gray, this color suits many architectural styles. "There are so many ways to bring this soothing orchid hue into your interior spaces," says Sherer. "It feels classic and sophisticated in a formal dining room, or playful and contemporary in a cheery home office."

Miller Paint is proud to share additional ways to incorporate Desireé | 1219 into the home:

An entryway makeover using Desireé in an 1890s Portland Victorian.

One Color Styled Three Ways: Miller Paint's Desireé works in modern, boho, or traditional design vignettes.

PAINT THIS: A simple DIY arch using Desireé to bring a perfect pop of color into your home office.

Desireé | 1219 is available now in Miller Paint stores. To find a Miller Paint store close to you, please visit: www.millerpaint.com/stores.

View and download high-res images of Desireé here.

About Miller Paint

Manufactured in Portland, Ore., since 1890, Miller Paint is an employee-owned company with over 50 stores throughout Oregon, Washington, and Idaho. Miller Paint products are specifically formulated for the Pacific Northwest climate and are known for outstanding quality and durability. Get inspired by checking out Miller Paint's Inspiration page: www.millerpaint.com/color-inspiration/

MillerPaint.com | @MillerPaint (IG, FB) | @MillerPaintCo (TW)

SOURCE Miller Paint

Related Links

http://www.millerpaint.com

